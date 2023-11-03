Seniors pave the way for future CHS X-treme Dance Team success

Following last year’s rebranding from the Cameron High School Pom Squad to the CHS Xtreme Dance Team, Cameron dancers continue wowing crowds and preparing for the state competition this December.

With a team loaded with experienced upperclassmen, and underclassmen with enough talent to make up for lack of experience, the Lady Dragons hope to pick up in 2023 where they left off in 2022.

“The competition routines, I usually choreograph myself, and the basketball routines, normally, my captains choreograph them. For football, we do a mix of the girls choreographing and using routines we learned over the summer. It’s a whole crew of people,” CHS coach Amanda Killen said. “Our competition season is normally December through March. Where cheer (competition season) is more during football, ours is during the basketball season time-frame. We’re just now getting started in our competition routine.”

Each year, the Lady Dragons develop three different routines in three different styles for competition. Last year, the Lady Dragons took third at state in one routine, and sixth in another.

“They divide it by school size and style of routine. We did a mixed routine with four different styles of dance, which was the one we placed sixth for, and the other routine we did with all jazz, and we placed third,” Killen said.

Killen credited her captains, Allison Brown, Libby Cruickshank and Faith Milburn for giving her team a jumpstart to the season, by providing leadership to the younger dancers.

“They’ve all stepped up, taken charge and helped lead the younger girls. They did what needed to be done, and they’ve been great,” Killen said. “They’re huge. They make a big difference. Their personalities, their views of the team, they really help drive the younger girls. If they’re upbeat, the rest of the team is more upbeat and motivated. They’re a huge help. They can really make or break a team.”