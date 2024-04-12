Home / Home

Seniors remember to turn in your Senior Information Sheet and Baby and Senior Pictures for the 2024 Graduation Edition

Fri, 04/12/2024 - 9:02am admin

April 30th is the deadline for Cameron High School Seniors to turn in their Senior Information Sheet, and Senior and Baby Pictures for this years Cameron Graduation Edition. You can stop by the office, 403 E Evergreen next door to Dollar General, we are open Monday - Friday 8:00 am - 4:00 pm or email to composing@mycameronnews.com or editor@mycameronnews.com.

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com

