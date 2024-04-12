Seniors remember to turn in your Senior Information Sheet and Baby and Senior Pictures for the 2024 Graduation Edition
Fri, 04/12/2024 - 9:02am admin
April 30th is the deadline for Cameron High School Seniors to turn in their Senior Information Sheet, and Senior and Baby Pictures for this years Cameron Graduation Edition. You can stop by the office, 403 E Evergreen next door to Dollar General, we are open Monday - Friday 8:00 am - 4:00 pm or email to composing@mycameronnews.com or editor@mycameronnews.com.