September 1-7 Planned Roadwork

St. Joseph, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of Sept. 1-7. MoDOT will limit road construction for the Labor Day holiday to accommodate expected increased travel. Work on most maintenance and construction projects will be suspended at noon today, Friday, Aug. 29, and resume at 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 2. Some long-term traffic impacts will remain in place. There may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below. Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. Check the MoDOT Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org, or download the app for updated information. MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, slowing down and moving over in work zones. Andrew County Route H – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement at the Lincoln Creek Bridge through September 2025 (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/route-b-route-dd-and-route-h-bridge-rehabilitation-andrew-and-buchanan. U.S. Route 71 ramp – CLOSED to southbound I-29 for acceleration lane extension through October 2025 (Contractor: Leavenworth Excavating & Equipment Company, Inc.). Interstate 29 – Narrowed to one lane in each direction at the Mill Creek Bridges, north of Exit 60 (Amazonia), for a bridge rehabilitation project through December 2025. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.) Atchison County U.S. Route 136 – Shoulder work from the city of Rock Port to Route M, Sept. 2-5. Route W – Shoulder work at the intersection of Route J, Sept. 2-5. Route 46 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route HH to Route EE, Sept. 3-4, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Buchanan County Route 752 (Alabama Street) – CLOSED from U.S. Route 59 to Sherman Street for an intersection improvement project through 2025. (Contractor: Amino Bros. Co., Inc.) https://www.modot.org/projects/route-u-missouri-route-59-and-missouri-route-752-intersection-improvements-buchanan-county. I-229 – Pavement repair project from mile marker 0 to mile marker 2.6 through October 2025. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.) Caldwell County Route D – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Shoal Creek Bridge through November 2025. (Contractor: Cale Seymour Construction, LLC). https://www.modot.org/route-d-bridge-replacement-caldwell. U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair project, Sept. 2-5. A single lane may be closed in up to 2-mile sections, around the clock. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Realm Construction, Inc.). Carroll County U.S. Route 65 – Resurfacing project from south of Route CC to north of County Road 368 near Carrollton, through October 2025. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). Route M – CLOSED in various locations for multiple culvert replacements, Sept. 2-5, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. Route NN – Resurfacing project, Sept. 2-5. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). *3 Route UU – Resurfacing project, Sept. 3-5. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). *3 U.S. Route 24 – Bridge maintenance at the Grand River Bridge, Sept. 2-4. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals guiding motorists through the work zone. Chariton County Route PP – CLOSED at the Mid-Fork Chariton River Bridge due to deterioration. This bridge is scheduled to be replaced through the Northwest Bridge Bundle beginning Sept. 2. (Capital-Horner & Shifrin) *2 U.S. Route 24 – Bridge maintenance at the Grand River Bridge, Sept. 2-4. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals guiding motorists through the work zone. Clinton County I-35 – Pavement rehabilitation in the northbound lanes from Exit 40 (Lathrop) to Exit 48 (south Cameron) through November 2025. Both north and southbound traffic will be one lane, each direction, in the southbound lanes (Contractor: Michels Road & Stone). https://www.modot.org/projects/interstate-35-and-us-route-69-concrete-ov... Route H – Scrub seal project, Sept. 2-8. The road will be closed in 2-mile sections during the resurfacing. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons) Daviess County Route 6 – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project at the bridge over I-35 (Exit 64) through mid-September 2025. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC) https://www.modot.org/projects/missouri-route-6-and-route-n-bridge-rehabilitation-over-interstate-35-daviess-and-harrison Interstate 35 under the Route 6 bridge will be closed in both directions overnight Sept. 3-4. The interstate will close beginning at 7 p.m. on Sept. 3 and reopen at 6 a.m. on Sept. 4. During the closure, I-35 traffic will be directed up and over the ramps at Route 6 (Exit 64). Route 190 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Clear Creek Bridge, north of Lock Springs, through mid-November 2025. A detour is in place directing motorists to use U.S. Route 65 and Missouri Route 6 around the closure. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/missouri-route-190-bridge-replacement-daviess-county Gentry County Route B – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement at the Zounds Creek Bridge through October 2025. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/us-route-169-route-b-and-route-m-bridge-rehabilitation-gentry-and-worth Route M – Scrub seal project, Sept. 2-7. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a pilot car to guide motorists through the work zone and a 10-foot width restriction. (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.) Harrison County Route N – CLOSED at the bridge over Interstate 35 near Eagleville for a bridge deck replacement through early December 2025 (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/missouri-route-6-and-route-n-bridge-rehabilitation-over-interstate-35-daviess-and-harrison Interstate 35 under the Route N bridge will be closed weeknights, Aug. 26-Sept. 5. The interstate will close on weeknights beginning at 7 p.m. and reopen at 6 a.m. the next day. During the closure, I-35 traffic will be directed up and over the ramps at Route N (Exit 106). There will be no access to/from Route N during the closure. Route B – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route N to 210th Street, Sept. 2, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Route CC – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route MM to 370th Street, Sept. 4, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Route W – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 245th Street to 22nd Street, Sept. 5, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Route H – CLOSED in up to 2-mile sections for a resurfacing project Sept. 2-5. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.) *3 Holt County Route B – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Hickory Creek Bridge through December 2025. (Contractor: North Central Bridge, LLC). https://www.modot.org/projects/route-b-bridge-replacement-holt-county I-29 – Concrete Replacement northbound at the 92.2 mile marker, Sept. 2-4. I-29 – Concrete replacement northbound at the 90.0 mile marker, Sept. 4-5. Livingston County U.S. Route 65 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 36 in Chillicothe to south of Route CC near Carrollton, through October 2025. The roadway may be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC). Nodaway County Route NN – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Platte River Bridge west of Parnell through October 2025. (Contractor: Louis-Company, LLC). https://www.modot.org/route-nn-bridge-replacement-nodaway. Route F – CLOSED for pavement repairs from Route N to 295th Street, Sept. 2, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Route F – CLOSED for pavement repairs from Kite Road to 280th Street, Sept. 3, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sullivan County Route T – CLOSED at the East Locust Creek bridge due to deterioration. The bridge is scheduled to be replaced in the spring of 2026 through the Northwest Bridge Bundle. https://www.modot.org/projects/northwest-missouri-design-build-bridge-bundle Route W – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 6 to Rainbow Road, Sept. 2, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Route W – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Rainbow Road to Robin Road, Sept. 3-4, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Route W – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Robin Road to Pearl Road, Sept. 5, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Worth County Route 169 – CLOSED, for a bridge deck replacement project at the Middle Fork Grand River Bridge through October 2025. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC.) https://www.modot.org/projects/us-route-169-route-b-and-route-m-bridge-rehabilitation-gentry-and-worth. Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement at the West Fork Grand River Bridge through December 2025. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.) https://www.modot.org/projects/missouri-route-46-and-route-w-bridge-replacement-worth