September Food Establishment Inspections

The following are items discovered by the Tri-County Heath Department during its most recent round of restaurant

SONIC (CAMERON) – Routine Inspection 9/2/22

Priority Items:

Equipment dirty

Hot holding area is dirty

Food at prep table is not being held at 41° F or below

Core Items:

Hand sink being used for purposes other than hand washing

Soda machine is dirty

Wire shelving is dirty

Lower shelving of prep table is dirty

Food being stored on floor

Dumpster enclosure is dirty

STEWARTSVILLE SCHOOL (STEWARTSVILLE) – Routine Inspection 9/13/22

Priority Items:

Date mark missing

Core Items:

Debris in base cabinets

Thermometer missing

Improper storage of single-service items

OSBORN R-O SCHOOL (OSBORN) – Routine Inspection 9/13/22

Priority Items:

Inside of ice machine is dirty

Core Items:

None observed

MARY-BROOKE’S (ALBANY) – Routine Inspection 9/16/22

Priority Items:

None observed

Core Items:

None observed

VIRGINIA E GEORGE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL (ALBANY) – Routine Inspection 9/16/22

Priority Items:

None observed

Core Items:

Missing ceiling tile

Hole in wall

ALBANY MIDDLE SCHOOL (ALBANY) – Routine Inspection 9/16/22

Priority Items:

White baffle inside ice machine is dirty

Core Items:

Improper storage of single-service items

Door seal is broken

Stained ceiling tiles

DOLLAR GENERAL (KING CITY) – Routine Inspection 9/20/22

Priority Items:

None observed

Core Items:

Thermometer missing from reach-in

Improper storage of single-service items for retail sale

Missing ceiling tiles

THE RUSTY COFFEE POT (KING CITY) – Routine Inspection 9/20/22

Priority Items:

Mold-like build up on inside of ice machine

Ice scoop container is dirty

Core Items:

No self-closer on restroom door

Improper storage of single-service items

KING CITY R-I SCHOOL (KING CITY) – Routine Inspection 9/20/22

Priority Items:

Ready-to-eat food is not dated

Pink slimy build-up inside ice machine

Mice droppings seen

Core Items:

Some utensils are cracked

UNION STAR SCHOOL (UNION STAR) – Routine Inspection 9/20/22

Priority Items:

None observed

Core Items:

Thermometer missing

Excessive water inside milk cooler

Improper storage of single-service items

Dumpster lids are missing

DOLLAR GENERAL (GRANT CITY) – Routine Inspection 9/23/22

Priority Items:

None observed

Core Items:

Improper storage of single-service items for retail sale

No covered waste basket in restroom

WORTH COUNTY R-III SCHOOL (GRANT CITY) – Routine Inspection 9/23/22

Priority Items:

Inside ice machine is dirty

Unlabeled spray bottle

Core Items:

Dumpster lid open

Stained ceiling in storage building

GAMBINO’S PIZZA (STANBERRY) – Routine Inspection 9/27/22

Priority Items:

None observed

Core Items:

Wall is dirty

Prep cooler not maintaining temp

Vent hood is dirty

Booth seat is in disrepair

Inside microwave is dirty

Excessive freezer frost in freezer

Shelving is dirty

Inside reach-in is dirty

Food being stored on floor

Exhaust fan in restroom is dirty

STANBERRY R-2 SCHOOL (STANBERRY) – Routine Inspection 9/27/22

Priority Items:

Mice droppings seen

Core Items:

Fan is dusty

Thermometer is missing from reach-in

JONES TRAVEL MART (CAMERON) – Routine Inspection 9/29/22

Priority Items:

None observed

Core Items:

Food being stored on floor

Improper storage of single-service items

Broken hinges on doors

Self-closer on restroom door is not functioning properly

Missing ceiling tile

Stained ceiling tiles

NELLE’S RESTAURANT (CAMERON) – Routine Inspection 9/29/22

Priority Items:

Inside microwave is dirty

Date mark missing from items in reach-in and walk-in

Inside prep cooler is dirty

Food not being held at 41°F or below in prep cooler

Food debris in container holding clean dishes

Sanitizer is too weak

Mold-like build-up on fan in walk-in

Lid of ice machine is dirty

Core Items:

3 carts in facility are excessively dirty

Fan in kitchen is dirty

Shelving under equipment in kitchen is dirty

Thermometers missing

Excessive grease build-up under fryers

Unapproved bait station

Broken door seal

Food being stored on floor

Excessive freezer frost in walk-in freezer

Vent hood grates are dirty

Fronts of equipment are dirty

Dumpster lids are missing

Containers holding common food ingredients are not labeled

