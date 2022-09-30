September Food Establishment Inspections
The following are items discovered by the Tri-County Heath Department during its most recent round of restaurant
SONIC (CAMERON) – Routine Inspection 9/2/22
Priority Items:
Equipment dirty
Hot holding area is dirty
Food at prep table is not being held at 41° F or below
Core Items:
Hand sink being used for purposes other than hand washing
Soda machine is dirty
Wire shelving is dirty
Lower shelving of prep table is dirty
Food being stored on floor
Dumpster enclosure is dirty
STEWARTSVILLE SCHOOL (STEWARTSVILLE) – Routine Inspection 9/13/22
Priority Items:
Date mark missing
Core Items:
Debris in base cabinets
Thermometer missing
Improper storage of single-service items
OSBORN R-O SCHOOL (OSBORN) – Routine Inspection 9/13/22
Priority Items:
Inside of ice machine is dirty
Core Items:
None observed
MARY-BROOKE’S (ALBANY) – Routine Inspection 9/16/22
Priority Items:
None observed
Core Items:
None observed
VIRGINIA E GEORGE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL (ALBANY) – Routine Inspection 9/16/22
Priority Items:
None observed
Core Items:
Missing ceiling tile
Hole in wall
ALBANY MIDDLE SCHOOL (ALBANY) – Routine Inspection 9/16/22
Priority Items:
White baffle inside ice machine is dirty
Core Items:
Improper storage of single-service items
Door seal is broken
Stained ceiling tiles
DOLLAR GENERAL (KING CITY) – Routine Inspection 9/20/22
Priority Items:
None observed
Core Items:
Thermometer missing from reach-in
Improper storage of single-service items for retail sale
Missing ceiling tiles
THE RUSTY COFFEE POT (KING CITY) – Routine Inspection 9/20/22
Priority Items:
Mold-like build up on inside of ice machine
Ice scoop container is dirty
Core Items:
No self-closer on restroom door
Improper storage of single-service items
KING CITY R-I SCHOOL (KING CITY) – Routine Inspection 9/20/22
Priority Items:
Ready-to-eat food is not dated
Pink slimy build-up inside ice machine
Mice droppings seen
Core Items:
Some utensils are cracked
UNION STAR SCHOOL (UNION STAR) – Routine Inspection 9/20/22
Priority Items:
None observed
Core Items:
Thermometer missing
Excessive water inside milk cooler
Improper storage of single-service items
Dumpster lids are missing
DOLLAR GENERAL (GRANT CITY) – Routine Inspection 9/23/22
Priority Items:
None observed
Core Items:
Improper storage of single-service items for retail sale
No covered waste basket in restroom
WORTH COUNTY R-III SCHOOL (GRANT CITY) – Routine Inspection 9/23/22
Priority Items:
Inside ice machine is dirty
Unlabeled spray bottle
Core Items:
Dumpster lid open
Stained ceiling in storage building
GAMBINO’S PIZZA (STANBERRY) – Routine Inspection 9/27/22
Priority Items:
None observed
Core Items:
Wall is dirty
Prep cooler not maintaining temp
Vent hood is dirty
Booth seat is in disrepair
Inside microwave is dirty
Excessive freezer frost in freezer
Shelving is dirty
Inside reach-in is dirty
Food being stored on floor
Exhaust fan in restroom is dirty
STANBERRY R-2 SCHOOL (STANBERRY) – Routine Inspection 9/27/22
Priority Items:
Mice droppings seen
Core Items:
Fan is dusty
Thermometer is missing from reach-in
JONES TRAVEL MART (CAMERON) – Routine Inspection 9/29/22
Priority Items:
None observed
Core Items:
Food being stored on floor
Improper storage of single-service items
Broken hinges on doors
Self-closer on restroom door is not functioning properly
Missing ceiling tile
Stained ceiling tiles
NELLE’S RESTAURANT (CAMERON) – Routine Inspection 9/29/22
Priority Items:
Inside microwave is dirty
Date mark missing from items in reach-in and walk-in
Inside prep cooler is dirty
Food not being held at 41°F or below in prep cooler
Food debris in container holding clean dishes
Sanitizer is too weak
Mold-like build-up on fan in walk-in
Lid of ice machine is dirty
Core Items:
3 carts in facility are excessively dirty
Fan in kitchen is dirty
Shelving under equipment in kitchen is dirty
Thermometers missing
Excessive grease build-up under fryers
Unapproved bait station
Broken door seal
Food being stored on floor
Excessive freezer frost in walk-in freezer
Vent hood grates are dirty
Fronts of equipment are dirty
Dumpster lids are missing
Containers holding common food ingredients are not labeled
