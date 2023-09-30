September health inspections
September Food Establishment Inspections
SONIC (CAMERON) – Routine Inspection 9/15/23
Priority Items:
Ice scoop container is dirty
Food past discard date
Wire shelving is excessively dirty
Shelving of cooking equipment is excessively dirty
Core Items:
Faucet on hand sink is in disrepair
Slushy machine is dirty
Wall at hand sink is dirty
Dumpster lids are open
No test kit for sanitizer
STANBERRY R-2 SCHOOL (STANBERRY) – Routine Inspection 9/18/23
Priority Items:
Mold-like build-up inside ice machine
Core Items:
Dumpster lid open
Exhaust fan above dish machine is excessively dusty
OSBORN R-0 SCHOOL (OSBORN) – Routine Inspection 9/19/23
Priority Items:
Baffle and side walls inside ice machine are dirty
Core Items:
Dumpster lid open
MAYSVILLE R-1 SCHOOL (MAYSVILLE) – Routine Inspection 9/19/23
Priority Items:
Mice droppings seen
Core Items:
Dumpster lids open
No towels at hand sink
Improper storage of single-service items
Stained ceiling tiles
Door knob on restroom door is broken
Door seal on walk-in is broken
STEWARTSVILLE SCHOOL (STEWARTSVILLE) – Routine Inspection 9/19/23
Priority Items:
Improper storage of toxics
Date mark on food past discard date
Core Items:
Thermometer missing from 2 reach-in coolers
Excessive amount of dead bugs on floor of storage room
Cases of food being stored on floor in walk-in freezer
SUBWAY (KING CITY) – Routine Inspection 9/22/23
Priority Items:
Unlabeled spray bottle
Ice chute is dirty on soda machine
Core Items:
None observed
KING CITY R-1 SCHOOL (KING CITY) – Routine Inspection 9/22/23
Priority Items
None observed
Core Items:
Hood is dirty
Top of oven is dirty
UNION STAR SCHOOL (UNION STAR) – Routine Inspection 9/22/23
Priority Items:
Inside ice machine is dirty
Core Items:
Dumpster lids open
Walls in dry storage unit are dirty
DOLLAR GENERAL (GRANT CITY) – Routine Inspection 9/25/23
Priority Items:
None observed
Core Items:
Improper storage of single-service items
Door handle on restroom in disrepair
CASEY’S (GRANT CITY) – Routine Inspection 9/25/23
Priority Items:
Baskets holding clean utensils are dirty
Inside prep cooler is excessively dirty
Food past discard date
Mold-like build-up on wall and ceiling of walk-in cooler
Pink slimy build-up on ice chute of soda machine
Core Items:
Hand sink is excessively dirty
Food debris on shelving
Dumpster lid open
Excessive garbage in dumpster enclosure
WORTH COUNTY R-III SCHOOL (GRANT CITY) – Routine Inspection 9/25/23
Priority Items:
None observed
Core Items:
Dumpster lids open
MARY-BROOKE’S (ALBANY) – Routine Inspection 9/26/23
Priority Items:
Date mark missing
Core Items:
None observed
VIRGINIA E GEORGE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL (ALBANY) – Routine Inspection 9/26/23
Priority Items:
Ware washing machine is not sanitizing dishes
Mice droppings seen in dry storage area
Core Items:
Dumpster lids open
Vent hood is dusty
Ice build-up on floor of walk-in freezer
Door to walk-in freezer is not opening and closing properly
Missing floor tiles
ALBANY HIGH SCHOOL (ALBANY) – Routine Inspection 9/26/23
Priority Items:
Date mark missing
Core Items:
Cases of food being stored on floor of walk-in freezer
Excessive freezer frost build-up around door of walk-in freezer
Door to walk-in freezer is not opening and closing properly
Ice build-up on floor of walk-in freezer
Trim at tray return counter is missing
Stained ceiling tiles
Light shields are missing in dry storage room