September health inspections

September Food Establishment Inspections

SONIC (CAMERON) – Routine Inspection 9/15/23

Priority Items:

Ice scoop container is dirty

Food past discard date

Wire shelving is excessively dirty

Shelving of cooking equipment is excessively dirty

Core Items:

Faucet on hand sink is in disrepair

Slushy machine is dirty

Wall at hand sink is dirty

Dumpster lids are open

No test kit for sanitizer

 

STANBERRY R-2 SCHOOL (STANBERRY) – Routine Inspection 9/18/23

Priority Items:

Mold-like build-up inside ice machine

Core Items:

Dumpster lid open

Exhaust fan above dish machine is excessively dusty

 

OSBORN R-0 SCHOOL (OSBORN) – Routine Inspection 9/19/23

Priority Items:

Baffle and side walls inside ice machine are dirty

Core Items:

Dumpster lid open

 

MAYSVILLE R-1 SCHOOL (MAYSVILLE) – Routine Inspection 9/19/23

Priority Items:

Mice droppings seen

Core Items:

Dumpster lids open

No towels at hand sink

Improper storage of single-service items

Stained ceiling tiles

Door knob on restroom door is broken

Door seal on walk-in is broken

 

STEWARTSVILLE SCHOOL (STEWARTSVILLE) – Routine Inspection 9/19/23

Priority Items:

Improper storage of toxics

Date mark on food past discard date

Core Items:

Thermometer missing from 2 reach-in coolers

Excessive amount of dead bugs on floor of storage room

Cases of food being stored on floor in walk-in freezer

 

SUBWAY (KING CITY) – Routine Inspection 9/22/23

Priority Items:

Unlabeled spray bottle

Ice chute is dirty on soda machine

Core Items:

None observed

 

KING CITY R-1 SCHOOL (KING CITY) – Routine Inspection 9/22/23

Priority Items

None observed

Core Items:

Hood is dirty

Top of oven is dirty

UNION STAR SCHOOL (UNION STAR) – Routine Inspection 9/22/23

Priority Items:

Inside ice machine is dirty

Core Items:

Dumpster lids open

Walls in dry storage unit are dirty

DOLLAR GENERAL (GRANT CITY) – Routine Inspection 9/25/23

Priority Items:

None observed

Core Items:

Improper storage of single-service items

Door handle on restroom in disrepair

CASEY’S (GRANT CITY) – Routine Inspection 9/25/23

Priority Items:

Baskets holding clean utensils are dirty

Inside prep cooler is excessively dirty

Food past discard date

Mold-like build-up on wall and ceiling of walk-in cooler

Pink slimy build-up on ice chute of soda machine

Core Items:

Hand sink is excessively dirty

Food debris on shelving

Dumpster lid open

Excessive garbage in dumpster enclosure

WORTH COUNTY R-III SCHOOL (GRANT CITY) – Routine Inspection 9/25/23

Priority Items:

None observed

Core Items:

Dumpster lids open

MARY-BROOKE’S (ALBANY) – Routine Inspection 9/26/23

Priority Items:

Date mark missing

Core Items:

None observed

VIRGINIA E GEORGE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL (ALBANY) – Routine Inspection 9/26/23

Priority Items:

Ware washing machine is not sanitizing dishes

Mice droppings seen in dry storage area

Core Items:

Dumpster lids open

Vent hood is dusty

Ice build-up on floor of walk-in freezer

Door to walk-in freezer is not opening and closing properly

Missing floor tiles

ALBANY HIGH SCHOOL (ALBANY) – Routine Inspection 9/26/23

Priority Items:

Date mark missing

Core Items:

Cases of food being stored on floor of walk-in freezer

Excessive freezer frost build-up around door of walk-in freezer

Door to walk-in freezer is not opening and closing properly

Ice build-up on floor of walk-in freezer

Trim at tray return counter is missing

Stained ceiling tiles

Light shields are missing in dry storage room

 

 

 

 

