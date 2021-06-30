Seussical (Subscription)
Wed, 06/30/2021 - 10:55am admin
The Cameron Community Players Summer Workshop will debut its Dr. Seuss-themed musical “Seussical” July 8 following more than a month of preparation inside Goodrich Theater.
