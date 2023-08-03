Seven injured after T-bone car accident at Ensign Trace

Cameron first responders assisted seven injured motorists and passengers following a T-bone accident Tuesday afternoon.

The accident blocked both eastbound lanes of US 36 Highway as Cameron police, firefighters and paramedics worked to clear the two-vehicle accident at the Ensign Trace intersection, which accounts for more injury accidents than any other stretch of road in Cameron.

A report by Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper S.W. Pliley stated the crash occurred when a 2009 Chevrolet Impala driven by 19-year-old Brianna Filley attempted merge onto US 36 Highway via Ensign Trace. Instead, a 2012 Impala driven by 30-year-old Harry Jenkins of Kansas City struck Filley’s driver’s side door.

Filley walked away with moderate injuries, and later transported by private vehicle to Cameron Regional Medical Center. Jenkins received serious injuries and rushed to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph by paramedics with the Cameron Ambulance District. His passengers, Shawn McBee of Corder and Steven Pankau of Pattonsburg, received moderate injuries and transported by private vehicle to CRMC. Filley’s passengers – Kennedy Dickerson of Centralia and Avery Dickerson of Cameron – both received minor injuries.

Oklahoma man injured after falling asleep

A 75-year-old Oklahoma man received moderate injuries following a single-vehicle accident Saturday afternoon.

According to a report by Trooper Pliley, Ronald Dane, of Yukon, Okla. totaled his 2017 GMC Sierra after falling asleep behind the wheel around 3:30 p.m., just a few miles outside of Cameron, while traveling westbound along US 36 Highway. After dozing off, Dane’s truck travelled off the southside of the road. Crossing into the median, the truck struck the embankment several times before coming to a rest in the median. Paramedics with DeKalb/Clinton County EMS transported Dane to Cameron Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries.