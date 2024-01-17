Severe snowstorm wallops Cameron with 10 inches

After receiving more than 10 inches of snow in a two-day period, City of Cameron street crews worked around the clock in order to keep Cameron motorists safe.

Cameron City Manager Steve Rassmussen commended the city workers and first responders for their effort in helping limit the number of weather-related accidents.

“I give them high marks for doing a good job. They were out early [Tuesday] and late last night. I was out with them after dark last night and going over the roads. Most of them are clear. We still have some this morning that need to be cleared,” Rasmussen said.

The storm began rolling in early Monday morning, and continued through late Tuesday afternoon. Rasmussen estimated Cameron received between 7 to 10 inches, but some snow drifts measured well over a foot tall.

“If people have a problem, we’ll have them call city hall. We’re trying to get much of the slush off before everything starts freezing,” Rasmussen said. “We were getting ahead of it, but by noon [Tuesday] the wind was blowing. When the wind started blowing, we were getting a lot of drifting. We had the street department out and extra (city) drivers working with them. The police department was out handling some wrecks we had. We had a couple of trucks that we needed to get pulled. Some of our trucks were pulled, but the street department got it all done,” Rasmussen said.