Shoot Like A Girl nears $50,000 target

With more than 50 competitors at the seventh annual Shoot Like a Girl Classic, organizers are hopeful they reached their $50,000 after tallying the final figures.

The Boot Hill Shooting Grounds hosted the event with shooters from as far away as Minnesota traveling to attend the annual fundraiser, which donates its proceeds to the Cameron Veterans Assistance League.

“This is the most teams we’ve had. We have 40 teams. The goal last year was $40,000 and we brought in $45,000 so I bumped it to $50,000,” said Neva Woody, owner of the Boot Hill Shooting Grounds. “It’s a combination of shoots, donations, corporate donations, silent auctions, raffles and donations from venders and individuals”

Sunday was the culmination of multiple Shoot Like a Girl events with competitors circulating the Boot Hill Shooting Grounds, stopping at each of the skeet shooting stations which offered their own unique challenges. After nine years of skeet shooting, Woody sought to create an event that caters to female skeet shooters and grow area interest in the spirit while simultaneously benefitting area veterans.

“There just weren’t very many women shooting and it’s such a great sport. It’s something me and my husband do together and there are so many great people that do it,” Woody said. “As I kept shooting, I noticed there were so many veterans that are into the sport. I thought I like shooting and want to get women into shooting, but I also want to do it for a reason and bring in some money for somebody.”

As part of the contest a male and female shooter stand side by side as the skeet machine launches multiple clays. Woody said the trick to the competition is communication between the competitors, which she said leads to some interesting conversations between teams whether they are a couple, relatives or just a pair of friends with a competitive edge. One of those competitors was Glynda Hascal of Cameron, who competed in multiple teams due to the large turnout.

“It’s quite a crowd for a muddy day and it keeps getting bigger. More and more people are realizing what we’re raising money for and we all love our veterans,” Hascal said. “There’s a great group of people here. We all love to shoot and what’s a better reason to come out. They throw two birds and you both decide which bird you’re going to shoot at. If you hit your bird, you can shoot at your partner’s bird if he misses. It’s a lot of fun and there’s a lot of laughter.”

Although a day of laughter, the funds raised go to a serious cause. The Cameron Veterans Assistance League provides veterans with many of the essentials for a comfortable life with the local veterans home limited in what it can offer its residents. Since launching the Shoot Like a Girl Classic, the program raised funds to replace televisions, fund trips and Shoot Like a Girl supporter Kelly Denton forewent his usual annual donation to personally produce two facility computers so veterans can message their loved ones online.

“The state provided us with three minivans, but none of them were handicap accessible,” Cameron Veterans Home Administrator Lisa McGhee said. “It was the assistance league that bought the handicap accessible vehicle so we can take our veterans who are in a wheelchair out to doctors appointments or events. With the assistance league, and what Neva does here raising money, we’re able to take them to Chiefs games, Royals games, Chief training camp, the casino. Things you and I take for granted.”