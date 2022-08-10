Shoot Like a Girl plans for 10th anniversary blowout

HAMILTON — The Cameron Veterans Assistance League’s biggest fundraiser will celebrate its 10th anniversary next month with more than 70 clay shooters from across the Midwest looking to prove they can “Shoot Like a Girl.”

With more than $100,000 raised by “Shoot Like a Girl” since its inception in 2012, the charity event is by far Cameron Veterans Assistance League biggest fundraiser.

“In nine years, we’ve raised over $304,000, and donated it to the veterans home, and the residents. Everything goes directly to the residence inside the Cameron Missouri Veterans Home,” said Neva Woody, event organizer, who said she created the event in order to inspire women to take up skeet shooting.