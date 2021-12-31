Shop with a Cop provides hundreds of area kids gifts with $20,000 in donations

More than 100 area kids will have presents under their Christmas tree thanks to an effort by area law enforcement.

As part of the 2021 Shop with a Cop, each child received more than $200 - an increase from 2020 thanks to donations exceeding $20,000.

“This is one of the big days for the Cameron Police Department and all of our law enforcement in our area to come together and help all of these families out,” Cameron Police Department Chief Rick Bashor said. “This was a really great year, not only from our community support that we’ve gotten but also we’re members of the fraternal order of police out of the St. Joe lodge. They had some really big donations this year, so they helped all of the agencies around.”

The event, rescheduled to two sessions last Saturday due to 60 mile-per-hour winds knocking out power last Thursday, began at the Cameron YMCA skating rink. Each participant selected a member of law enforcement with the CPD, Clinton County Sheriff’s Department as well as area firefighters, emergency medical staff and even the Missouri Department of Conservation lending a hand. Riding shotgun in their patrol vehicle, participants were then whisked across the street to the Cameron Walmart to pick out this year’s gifts. Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper Bryce Quiring said he could hardly keep up with participant Piper Thompson.

“It’s fun. It’s enjoyable getting to help out the kids and seeing them so excited. It’s fun ... She led me all over the store. She was running through the store and I could not keep up with her,” Quiring said.

Krystal Thompson, Piper Thompson’s mother, she said she could not be more thankful for the effort of area first responders in helping her daughter.

“She was really excited. She’s been talking about this for a week,” Krystal Thompson said. “It’s amazing. I could not be more grateful. It’s been a rough year for a lot of people, us included ... I could not thank them enough.”