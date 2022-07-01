Special Needs Dance raises $6,000 for Missouri Special Olympics

Cameron High School Family Career and Community Leaders of Cameron Vice President Karli O’Donnell’s student project resulted in a $6,000 donation to Missouri Special Olympics.

Last Thursday, O’Donnell presented the proceeds from last month’s Special Needs Dance that began as a FCCLA Star Event Project.

“It’s pretty cool, and exciting. My goal was to raise $500. I surpassed that a lot and raised $6,000, which I donated to Special Olympics Missouri North Area. “ O’Donnell said.

O’Donnell later received a gold medal at the regional and state FCCLA conventions for planning the dance, and will travel to San Diego this weekend to participate in the national convention. The dance took place in June at the Cameron Elks Lodge, and had more than 70 participants, 24 volunteers and 28 chaperones. O’Donnell said she had a feeling the event would become a success once she started seeing the RSVPs begin piling up.