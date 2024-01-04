Spine-buster lands Fish first win during professional wrestling debut

BETHANY — Former Cameron High School standout athlete Cordell Fish began a new career last Friday after making his professional wrestling debut at Tri-State Wrestling’s Rumble for Rescue Dogs.

In a rare occurrence, Fish - wrestling under the moniker Tony “Primetime” Ramos - won his debut match inside the South Harrison High School gymnasium via three-count after landing a spine-buster to put “Mean” Frank Dunbar out of commission.

“It felt good. It felt good being in front of familiar faces. Just being with the crowd, and seeing how hyped they were,” Fish said. “Frank Dunbar was a good competitor, but he was way too angry. It felt nice to come out and get a win in front of a crowd I was familiar with that was pretty close to home.”

Considering the competition Fish faced in Dunbar, whose previous wrestling experience included matches the WWE hall-of-fame wrestler Jake “The Snake” Roberts and various other premiere competitors, Fish now finds himself in good company. Fish took a circuitous route in his journey to the squared circle. After graduating in 2022, Fish played football for NAIA Graceland College, then took up semiprofessional football with the Kansas City Knights while simultaneously training to become a professional wrestler.

“This isn’t easy. It’s not easy at all. It’s just like football. You have to get after it,” Fish said.

Although elated over the victory, Fish said having his friends and family at his first match made all of the sacrifices it took to get into the ring worthwhile.

“It felt nice. I had people backing me up. When Primetime comes to town, you have to show your support. I had a lot of people - family and friends and a lot of people in the back helping me out. Overall, it was a great experience, something I will always remember,” Fish said.

Another aspect he loved Tri-State Wrestling offering him the opportunity to wrestle for a good cause with the proceeds from the event going to area animal shelters.

“I love animals. I wanted to come out and support them. This was for a good cause,” Fish said

Find out when Fish will wrestle next by checking out the Tri State Wrestling Facebook page.