Spots available for mass COVID-19 vaccination event

A few spots are still available for Saturday’s mass vaccination at Cameron High School as part of a collaboration involving the Missouri National Guard, county health departments and area health professionals and students.

From 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or while supplies last, CHS will be the epicenter of what Clinton County Health Department Administrator Blair Shock hopes will be the beginning of the end of the COVID-19 pandemic in rural Northwest Missouri.

“They need so sign up. This will be the first event in our region to use the state’s vaccine navigator program. There are two ways they can sign up,” Shock said. “They can go online to covidvaccine.mo.gov and click on register now at the top or they can call the state COVID hotline and they can do it over the phone. That’s great because a portion of the most at-risk population we’re trying to take care of don’t do internet. It’s (877) 435-8411. They will do all of the questions, register them over the phone and give them an appointment time. When they show up, we just find out who they are and check them in. It’s a very quick process.”

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES NEXT THURSDAY.