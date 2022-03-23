Home / Home
Volunteer Ryan Murphy loads a fryer with fish. Frame the photo with your mobile device camera to reveal a photo gallery from last Friday.

St. Munchin’s annual fish fry continues drawing hundreds

Wed, 03/23/2022 - 10:50am admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

Despite operating for more than three weeks, the St. Munchin’s Catholic Church Fish Fry continues drawing hundreds each Friday.

The event, which coincides with Lent and runs from March 2 until April 14, served more than 400 patrons last week and continues growing as Easter gets closer.

“We’ve got the same group of guys just about every week. It’s nice. Everybody knows what everybody’s job is. A few of us come in a little early from work and get everything set up so we can get going,” Volunteer Ryan Murphy said.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES THURSDAY.

 

