St. Munchin’s fish fry draws thousands

Hundreds from across Northwest Missouri converged in the St. Munchin Catholic Church last Friday as part of a tradition spanning back more than a decade.

After more than 16 years of operation, the St. Munchin Fish Fry transformed from a Cameron tradition into a regional attraction with visitors coming from as far as Savannah to partake, and often return each week until Good Friday.

“We had 509 last week, and we’re going to beat that tonight. We’re going to have 600. We’re getting low on fish, but we’ll have enough,” said volunteer Mike Hanrahan, who is also a staff writer for the Cameron Citizen-Observer. “… The whole idea is about community involvement. Getting people together to visit with one another and have a good time. We see it over and over again, week after week, people gather and they talk, and laugh, and have a good time. The final fish fry, all proceeds go to Camp Quality, which is for children with cancer.”

Volunteer Mary Morgan said serving more than 600 visitors requires clever planning and thinking on the fly. With many volunteers working the fish fry for more than a decade, she said the well-honed process resembles an assembly line.

“It’s getting to where we’ve done it so much, and the parish pulls together so well, it kind of feels like a well-oiled machine. Everybody pitches in. If there is a hole in one place, it’s filled really fast. We just try and keep putting meals out,” Morgan said.

The fish takes place each Friday before Easter and starts at 5:30 p.m.