St. Munchin’s Fish Fry serves hundreds during opening night

Cameron’s annual Easter tradition kicked off its 17th year of operation last Friday as hundreds converged on St. Munchin Catholic Church.

Although St. Munchin’s Fish Fry traditionally kicks off the Friday following Ash Wednesday, Volunteer Mary Morgan said preparation for the event, which typically serves hundreds of meals each week until Easter, began much earlier.

“It went really smooth. Honestly, we have so many people who know what has to happen. Everybody pitches in and knows what has to be done. Right after mass, we had everybody come over and [Father Tom Ludwig] announced it. We had a whole bunch of people setting up tables and chairs. It’s a great parish community that comes together that helps put this on,” Morgan said.

Until the final week of the St. Munchin Fish Fry, all proceeds go back to St. Munchin Catholic Church, which Father Tom said in turn goes back to the community. The proceeds from the final Fish Fry go to Camp Quality, which provides area children fighting cancer with an overnight camping experience.

“It’s been busy, inside and outside. We’re grateful. It’s our first one of the season ... Most of them are from outside of our parish. It’s great to get to know people,” Ludwig said.