Home / Home
Members of the Cameron District Bagpipe Band march through downtown.

St. Patrick’s Day parade returns

Thu, 03/25/2021 - 1:01pm admin
Hundreds gather in downtown for holiday celebration
By: 
Jimmy Potts
“I’m glad the Knights of Columbus partnered with us. We’re honored to do this. We hope we can do things together for years to come,” Cameron Main Street, Inc. Board Member B.J. Reed said. “We’re seeing little shops pop up all around downtown … Business leaders are opening up their doors again. It is so good to see things waking up downtown.”

Traditional Irish music accompanied hundreds of participants last Saturday during the first St. Patrick’s Day Parade since the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled festivities in 2020.

As part of a collaboration between Cameron Main Street and the Knights of Columbus, hundreds celebrated St. Patrick’s Day a little late due to a recent spate of wet weather last week, but the delay did not dampen the mood for Parade Grand Marshal Pat O’Connor.

“It was wonderful. It was a great crowd and I love to see the people out. I hope we can keep getting back to a semblance of normal, and have a parade and get to enjoy one another’s company,” O’Connor said.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES NOW.

Read more about this year's parade grand marshal here: http://mycameronnews.com/news/pat-o’connor-named-city-st-patrick’s-day-parade-grand-marshall

Trending Video

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com

Privacy Policy
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media