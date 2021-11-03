State bound

Home / Home

Wed, 11/03/2021 - 1:44pm admin
Robinson qualifies for second straight year, Dragons fall short
Jimmy Potts

ST. JOSEPH — Cameron High School Lady Dragon Cross Country runner Bailey Robinson will return to state after taking 24th at last Saturday’s Class 3 District 4 Meet. 

Hot off taking second at the Midland Empire Conference Meet, Robinson returned to the course at Missouri Western State University prepared for its grueling hills.

“I’m ready for state. I’m glad we’re done running here this season. This is a really tough course for some of us, but it’s over,” Robinson said.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES NOW.

 

