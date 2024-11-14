STATE PATROL HONORS SCOTTY'S TOWING FOR 75-YEARS OF SERVICE

STATE PATROL HONORS SCOTTY’S TOWING SERVICE

CAMERON---Captain Shawn Skoglund, representing Missouri State Patrol Troop H, made a presentation to Carolyn Scott, wife of the late Malcom “Scotty” Scott and founder of Scotty’s Towing, in commemoration of 75-years of serving the community in Northwest Missouri.

Mike Taylor, current company owner, was also involved in the presentation as not just the company owner, but as a nationally recognized leader in the Towing Industry.

His advocacy for the profession at the state and federal level has grown the understanding of the towing industry and it’s critical roll as a fully recognized “first responder” when rolling up on an accident scene.

Scotty’s has developed a national reputation for assisting with everything from car breakdowns and pile-ups to getting airplanes back on runways when they slide off, or helping in rescue and recovery operations at car and truck crashes, plane crashes, and boat sinkings.

Scotty’s has the equipment for all of the above.

Scott said that the business has light duty, medium duty, heavy duty, rotator, and an airbag recovery unit and is, equipped for anything.

Over the years, the State Patrol has learned to lean on Scotty’s as a partner in quickly restoring safety to an accident scene, removing vehicles and injured passengers, and restoring normal traffic flow as quickly as possible.

That isn’t just as easy as hooking up a log chain to a vehicle and dragging it off into the night.

When an accident occurs, the Pastrol typically arrives at the scene first, with Scotty’s closely thereafter.

“We never know exactly what we’re going to get into when we arrive. “Scott said. “There may be items from the vehicle on the road, hazardous chemicals, so we need to assess before we move ahead.”

“There may be things the Patrol needs to do first before we intervene or things we need to do first.”Scott said.”We have gone to and been involved in “incident command” training and so understand our role and theirs, and just work seamlessly together.”

Scott has been a part of industry, state and national DOT panels, workshops, and study groups on how to make the towing industry safer, and his many years of work has established him as the national “go to” when a state or municipality runs into an issue requiring moving large, incapacitated pieces of equipment.

“We’ll get the call to go somewhere and have dealt with everything from military ammunition laying alongside a train derailment to, well, about anything you can imagine.”Scott said.

The honor took place at the Village Senior living community room and inclouded more than a dozen state troopers, friends, family members, and staff from the Villages.

“We wanted to do this here because it made sense to come to Mrs. Scott and to provide the recognition here.”said Lieutenant Travis Williams of Troop H.

Photo caption: Captain Shawn Skoglund of Missouri State Patrol Troop H is shown awarding Carolyn Scott the State Patrol’s recognition of Scotty’s towing Service for 75-years in business, and for their invaluable support to the Patrol. Shown are Scott, Captain Skoglund, Adrian Scott, Mike Scott and Gary Scott.