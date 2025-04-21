State Statute, City Code, on Park Boards...Is the City following it's own rules?

By Mark McLaughlin

Editor, Citizen-Observer

Public sentiment on the Park Board-City conflict is clear…Matt Arndt should not have sued the City.

But an increasing undercurrent of community support and awareness of what occurred to bring the City to this place, and to a public hearing with the Council on Thursday, May 1, is happening because of community pressure, and a re-evaluation of the circumstances.

At the heart of the conflict is the concept of “exclusive control” of Park Board monies and resources, and who controls those purse strings. The City Council, the Mayor, the City Manager, and the City attorney assert that the City has the ultimate dispensary powers over funds for Parks and Reservoirs projects and expenditures.

Arndt, and the Park Board assert that the control falls with the Park Board.

While the Midwest Pool Contract was recommended by the Park Board, denied by the Council, and set Parks and Reservoirs superintendent Ira Sloan on a “terminal trajectory” of staffing and opening the Cameron Aquatic Center on time, there is another issue, of less monetary significance, but perhaps even more important in the greater scheme of things than the pool.

In a February 25 letter from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to the City of Cameron, recent inspections of the reservoir dam at Grindstone Lake were found to be in violation of the state’s policy for ensuring the stability of the dams, and subsequently the City’s water supply.

When this was brought to the February 25 meeting of the Cameron Park Board, Sloan told the Board that the City planned to use Park Fund 12 monies, in which the City deposited $125,000 as part of their budget allotment for “recreation activities”, to pay the $17,500 tab for the dam repair.

When presented with this, the Board balked, citing that Public Works --- water, utility, etc., should cover the expense and not the Park Board. After receiving a call to vote on the issue following a motion and second, the Park Board voted unanimously 9-0 against the action, an action that a past City Council member, wishing not to be identified, should have ended the discussion immediately.

The past council person agrees with Arndt’s assertion that the Park Board is, by its structure, wording of the City Code and state statute, an administrative board, with “exclusive control”, meaning exactly what it says…that the Park Board has total control of its accounts and resources.

But instead of the Council accepting and living by the vote of the Park Board, they voted instead to utilize Fund 12 monies to pay Korneman Forestry Services for the removal of trees and brush in the dams, which weaken their stability, and which threatens the water supply, clearly a Public Works/Utilities issue.

If the Park Board had placed a shelter house, tennis courts, and picnic tables on the dam, they might have a case for using Park Board funds. While we have brushed over this ground before on what Code and statute say, we did not look at this issue to use it to obtain clarity.

In the 1996 article by Anthony Zito and David Ostlund, the Missouri Municipal League outlined the ambiguities present in state law, and how that translated to City Codes, further, how city governments perceived the functioning of their Park Boards.

The article laid out that approximately 60 percent of the Park Boards at the time had Advisory Boards, with very ceremonial duties, with the power to offer advice, but little else.

The article then discussed the structure of Administrative Park Boards, how they were laid out, and what the provisions, duties, and powers of their office were. The MML outlined it this way:

Administrative Boards

All cities and towns may authorize park boards under Missouri Statutes 90.010-90.570. The rules and regulations under these statutes are summarized as follows:

Membership:

• Nine citizens of the city or town shall be appointed by the mayor to constitute a park board. No None may be a member of the municipal government.

• After the original board is appointed for staggered terms, three new members are appointed each year to take office June 1 for three-year terms.

Authority and Responsibilities: The board has the authority to:

• Supervise, improve, and care for the parks.

• Purchase or otherwise acquire land.

• Appoint staff to manage the parks. Act as trustees for land or money donated.

• Report annually to the city council on the second Monday in June of each year on conditions of the trust for the preceding year as of May 1(annual report); on funds received and expended; and other relevant statistics and information. The receipts and expenses must be verified by affidavit.

Finances

· The board has exclusive control of expenditures of all moneys collected to the credit of the park fund.

· All money received for such parks shall be deposited in the city treasury to the credit of the park fund and shall be kept separate and apart from other moneys collected by the city.

· Vouchers must be used and signed by the appropriate park board official for expenses of park operation.

When one views this next to the Cameron City Code, Article 23, Chapter VII, one finds:

· The mayor shall, with the approval of the council, appoint a board of nine (9) directors for the public parks, chosen from the citizens at large with reference to their fitness for such office. No member of the city government shall be a member of the board.

· (Code 1970, § 2-45)

· State Law reference— Similar provisions, RSMo 90.520.

· The park board of directors shall hold office, one-third for one (1) year, one-third for two (2) years, and one-third for three (3) years, from June first following their appointment and, at their first regular meeting, shall cast lots for their respective terms. Annually, after the first term the mayor shall, before June first of each year, appoint as before three (3) directors who shall hold office for three (3) years and until their successors are appointed. The mayor may, by and with the consent of the council, remove any director for misconduct or neglect of duty.

· (Code 1970, § 2-46)

· State Law reference— Similar provisions, RSMo 90.530.

· (a)

· The park board of directors shall immediately after their appointment meet and organize by the election of one (1) of their number president and by the election of such other officers as they may deem necessary. They shall make and adopt such bylaws, rules and regulations for their guidance and for the government of the parks as may be expedient, not inconsistent with this article.

· (b)

· The park board shall have the exclusive control of the expenditures of all money collected to the credit of the park fund and of the supervision, improvement, care and custody of public parks. All moneys received for such parks shall be deposited in the treasury of the city to the credit of the park fund and shall be kept separate and apart from the other moneys of the city and drawn upon by the proper officers of the city upon the properly authenticated vouchers of the park board.

· (c)

· The board shall have the power to purchase or otherwise secure ground to be used for such parks; shall have the power to appoint a suitable person to take care of such parks, to appoint necessary assistants for such person, to fix their compensation and to remove such appointees and shall in general carry out the spirit and intent of this article in establishing and maintaining public parks.

· (Code 1970, § 2-48)

· State Law reference— Similar provisions,

· State Statute 90-500: organization — powers. — Said directors shall immediately after their appointment, meet and organize by the election of one of their number president, and by the election of such other officers as they may deem necessary. They shall make and adopt such bylaws, rules and regulations for their guidance and for the government of the parks as may be expedient, not inconsistent with sections 90.500 to 90.570. They shall have the exclusive control of the expenditures of all money collected to the credit of the park fund and of the supervision, improvement, care and custody of said park. All moneys received for such parks shall be deposited in the treasury of said city or town to the credit of the park fund and shall be kept separate and apart from the other moneys of such city or town and drawn upon by the proper officers of said city or town upon the properly authenticated vouchers of the park board. Said board shall have power to purchase or otherwise secure ground to be used for such parks, shall have power to appoint a suitable person to take care of said parks and necessary assistants for said person and fix their compensation, and shall have power to remove such appointees; and shall in general carry out the spirit and intent of sections 90.500 to 90.570 in establishing and maintaining public parks.

The article from the Missouri Municipal League, the Cameron City Code, and Missouri Statute 90:500 are all remarkably similar in what they suggest the Park Board’s type (administrative) and duties are.

Remarkably, over the 50 years since the 1970 statutes were written, the City and Park Board coexisted flawlessly, making recommendations to the City Council, which, until the Midwest Pool Management contract, were mostly accepted or worked out.

Since its inception, the Cameron Park Board has functioned as an administrative board, as defined by all three sources.

Arndt says that upon Drew Bontrager’s departure in 2022, when City Manager Steve Rasmussen asserted control over the Park Board’s finances was when the current conflict began, over the issue of “exclusive control” and became increasingly more difficult to navigate going into the fall of 2024.

Arndt has said repeatedly that previous Parks Superintendents and City staff have told the Park Board they were an administrative board under the headings listed in the current City Code and state statute.

The less flashy conflict over the Korneman Forestry contract to remove trees and such from the reservoir dams represented looting the Park Board Fund 12 for “recreation activities”, including trail maintenance, mowing, etc., and repairs of park properties.

Arndt said the reservoirs, which began as Public Works projects(now utilities) and the trail system (streets department), should be repaired and brought into compliance by Utility funds, given that the concern is about the stability of the dams, the city’s water supply, and not park funds.

The Arndt reiterates that the City staff, specifically Rasmussen and past Utilities Director Zac Johnson said that “annual reports”, called for in statute, and vouchers for Park Board purchases were “not necessary” as the City had “its purchasing system in place”, according to Rasmussen.

While that may be convenient, it doesn’t follow the law, and it was not for a lack of trying by Arndt and the Park Board, who wrote bylaws which were called for by state law, but never implemented since the Board’s organization in 1956.

While City Manager Rasmussen asserts that the Park Board is Advisory only, with no control, City Code, State Statute, and the Missouri Municipal League do not agree, based on what the City has on the books.

While Arndt takes the heat for the lawsuit against the City, he was arguing, in essence, that the City was going against its own code and state law.

It’s also notable that the City refers back to the Code describing an Administrative Board when applying reasons for removing him, when the offenses he is charged with are calling out the City for not following their written policies and Code.

While the Citizens of Cameron have at least a chance of transparency leading to a better outcome, Arndt is sticking to his guns and promises a spirited defense in his hearing on May 1.

Our conclusions?

· Whether intentional or not, the City and the Park Board have not complied with City Code and State Law since at least 1970.

· The use of Park Board funds for dam repairs, in the interest of protecting the dam’s stability and city water supply, is not being paid from the correct city source.

· The Cameron Park Board is an administrative and not an advisory board, noting everything that describes both types from the City, the State, and MML.

· “Exclusive control” means just that, and cannot be explained away in a Clinton-esque attempt to argue, “it depends on what the meaning of the word ‘is’ is.”

Matt Arndt, sadly, was the only person to step up and say that the laws, protocols, processes, and procedures of the City were not being correctly administered and followed.

Perhaps the road to hell is paved with good intentions.