STORY AMENDED: Make Cameron Great Again? Job One...Get the Big Things Right

MCGA — CM Hire a chance to get “The Big Call Right”

The entire community is holding its breath right now, awaiting the City Council’s ultimate decision on the hiring of a new City Manager.

While it would be obvious to say that this is the most important decision this elected group of Council people will make in their term, it’s even bigger than that if it’s possible.

According to what we have learned about this process, there were upwards of fifteen qualified candidates who went through the process, plus a late entry from Dan Miller, the current Interim City Manager.

There were multiple forms of interviews and information gathering — resume reviews, video interviews, and face-to-face sitdowns with the Council, and as we understand, more than one now that we’re arriving at zero hour.

We’re told that the Council had some impressive candidates to choose from, vetted intensely by SRM, the City’s hired consulting firm. Resumes spoke to skillsets, ideas, visions, and accomplishments.

The herd was culled, and if our information is 100% correct, which I will not 100% vouch for, we are down to two candidates … a talented and dynamic outside person and a talented, well-liked and “Cameron-seasoned” inside candidate.

The table is set.

So we’re going to be serious in talking about how to Make Cameron Great Again, let’s share a few bullet points starting this week and going forward that the Council specifically and the City generally can do to work in the direction of that worthy and lofty ambition.

For your consideration:

1. Make Cameron Great Again Point #1╤ Stop doing stupid things

If one looks over our last few years, up to the last ten, some stupid things stand out ….

Spending like we have a money tree out on the trail system — Concession stands built backwards, insufficient parking at ballfields, rectangular swimming pools that become trapezoids.

And that’s not on the Park Board.

Ever uttering the words “deferred maintenance” again with a straight face.

Looking at a water spot on a drop ceiling and saying, “Oh, it’s no big deal…”

Deferring rate hikes on water or electric because you lack political will...until it is mandatory and you dump ten years worth on your customers.

End the moratorium on code enforcement — Send out the Spanish Inquisition, for God’s sake, and mow your damned yard or put windows in those boarded-up monstrosities on 3rd and Walnut.

Stop having City staff intervene on behalf of “important citizens” who run into code compliance issues with the City. Put the former council member or “big hitter” on the same level of scrutiny as any poor sap that can’t afford gas to run his lawn mower.

Make Cameron Great Again Point #2╤Start Getting the Big Things Right

Start now.

Need I say it? The CM hiring decision is the biggest, most important, and most impactful decision that has to be made this year. Maybe the biggest in a decade.

I know from talking to different people in town, business folks, longtime residents, community leaders, people on the Council both past and present, that there are many different views on this job and who should do it.

Council members involved in this process say there are many things they are considering and aspects of the candidates’ bona fides they are looking into. It’s interesting to note that there was difficulty in obtaining early favorites out of the fifteen or so presented to them as the qualities all five Council members liked varied.

But with hard work, they’re down to an outside person and Dan Miller.

There is a critical consideration our Council needs to take into account right now.

Public sentiment.

People from across the spectrum have spoken out that they like the job Dan Miller has done in the interim period, providing a sense of continuity, but breathing much-needed fresh air into the workings of City Hall.

How important is it to the Council that staff express happiness in going to work for the first time in seven years? If people like their jobs and are good at them(and they are), is it likely they will stay and continue to do those good jobs?

I’d understand the admonitions of some about the idea that an inside “player” is connected to the “good old boy network”. I’d understand the admonitions of others that an outside “player’s” flashy resume could look good, but that we’ve been there before.

I wouldn’t accept that as a reason not to hire Dan Miller. He’s a good man who meets, works with, and treats everyone well, whether they can do anything in return for him or not.

What I wouldn’t understand is if a person, either way, was ruled out because one or more council members didn’t believe they were “malleable” enough to be controlled by people who are in office now, but more or less, are short timers in the greater scheme of things.

What I wouldn’t understand is a decision made against a candidate for a lack of letters after his name.

I earned 40+ hours beyond a Master’s Degree. But I didn’t take myself so seriously. My business cards used to have my name and be followed by DIRM (Does it Really Matter)?

There may be Council members who dig in on the idea that the citizenry are trying to tell them what to do and trying to pressure them into the preferred decision “the townspeople” want.

After all, all they do is moan and complain anyway, right?

They are stupid.

They are the great unwashed.

They aren’t privy to everything that we know.

Here’ an idea---Who is the other candidate? Let the people know and see what you see.

There’s no doubt that transparency is an issue between the City and the people.

Show your cards, introduce the candidate and make the case for him.

If you don’t, and then make the decision to choose the mystery superstar over the known quantity, the people will make you pay for it.

If you run for the Council, you are applying your wisdom on behalf of your constituents, who are, as we speak, expressing themselves forcefully on this topic.

They want Dan Miller as their City Manager. They’ve had contacts with him on a one-to-one level and felt like he treated them right. They know he’s had to draw his weapon in their defense. He’s had to save lives before.

He’s taken cats out of trees and rescued dogs hit by cars. He’s bought people down on their luck a meal, a tank of gas, or paid for a motel room for them.

He’s built a public safety department with police and dispatch that follows no one else in Northwest Missouri in policing and emergency services. He’s built programs and processes that others come to us to emulate.

He’s trained not just an adequate replacement, but an outstanding one in Ryan O’Boyle. He works seamlessly with Staff heads and city workers and shows them high regard.

People trust him.

So what does this mean for the five good folks making this huge decision for the City? It means that no matter how outstanding the outside candidate may be, he is being set up to fail if he is brought in ahead of the people’s choice, especially if they don’t know what he brings to the table going in.

We know what we have with Miller. Quinten Lovejoy endorses him. Sue Manion endorses him. Missy Meek, your County Clerk has written in an impassioned way on his behalf. Your County Commissioners have spoken about how good Dan has been in merging City and County affairs.

“The Council has to represent the people to the City, not represent the City to the people.” says Sue Manion.

In that simple, but powerful statement is the key to everything.

Who you choose is not about who helps you hold your power, or forward your agenda. It’s about who best serves the agenda of the individual Cameronite.

It’s about the person people have confidence in, believe in and want in the role.

They couldn’t be clearer in what they’re saying. They want Dan Miller.

Listen...Maybe they know more than you think.