Strike For Wrigley August 2 at Hamilton Bowl

Strike for Wrigley!!! Enter this title in your Facebook search box, and check out the KQTV news story on Wrigley, a dog in the care of the Linda Griffin Animal Shelter, and Animal Control Officer Georgia Drager.

The Shelter and the Hamilton Bowl are holding "A Bowling Fundraiser for a Pawsome Cause" as follows:

Saturday, August 2, 6:30 PM

Hamilton Bowl

601 South Hughes Street

Hamilton, MO. 64644

$25 Cash entry, 8-lanes, Teams of Four

3 games of 9-pin, Color Pin Money Payout, with Jackpot

Cash ticket buy-in for extra jackpot tickets availaable

CALL GEORGIA DRAGER TO REGISTER YOUR TEAM AT 816-306-6184