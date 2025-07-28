Home / Home

Strike For Wrigley August 2 at Hamilton Bowl

Mon, 07/28/2025 - 10:53am admin

Strike for Wrigley!!!   Enter this title in your Facebook search box, and check out the KQTV news story on Wrigley, a dog in the care of the Linda Griffin Animal Shelter, and Animal Control Officer Georgia Drager.

The Shelter and the Hamilton Bowl are holding "A Bowling Fundraiser for a Pawsome Cause"  as follows:

Saturday, August 2, 6:30 PM

Hamilton Bowl

601 South Hughes Street

Hamilton,  MO. 64644

 

  • $25 Cash entry, 8-lanes, Teams of Four
  • 3 games of 9-pin, Color Pin Money Payout, with Jackpot
  • Cash ticket buy-in for extra jackpot tickets availaable

CALL GEORGIA DRAGER TO REGISTER YOUR TEAM AT 816-306-6184

