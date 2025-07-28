Strike For Wrigley August 2 at Hamilton Bowl
Strike for Wrigley!!! Enter this title in your Facebook search box, and check out the KQTV news story on Wrigley, a dog in the care of the Linda Griffin Animal Shelter, and Animal Control Officer Georgia Drager.
The Shelter and the Hamilton Bowl are holding "A Bowling Fundraiser for a Pawsome Cause" as follows:
Saturday, August 2, 6:30 PM
Hamilton Bowl
601 South Hughes Street
Hamilton, MO. 64644
- $25 Cash entry, 8-lanes, Teams of Four
- 3 games of 9-pin, Color Pin Money Payout, with Jackpot
- Cash ticket buy-in for extra jackpot tickets availaable
CALL GEORGIA DRAGER TO REGISTER YOUR TEAM AT 816-306-6184