Students receive Dragon Excellence award

The Cameron R-1 School District Board of Trustees recognized nearly 50 students with their semesterly Dragon Excellence Award.

The awards, handed out by Dan Kerchner, board president, reflected their accomplishments in a variety of extra curricular activities with many receiving honors at the regional and state level.

“These students have excelled academically, athletically, and our staff has risen above and beyond the call. It’s a pleasure to present these awards and be able to recognize some of the students this evening. Some of the students won multiple awards,” Kerchner said.

Those in attendance to receive their awards were: Grant Garten - FBLA state qualifier and scored a 31 on the ACT. Aaron Gino - soccer academic All-MEC, Madison Jensen - softball academic All-MEC, Addison McVicker - volleyball academic all state, Avery McVicker - academic All-MEC and All-State, Nathan Vanderslice - soccer academic All-MEC and Avery Westover - soccer academic All-MEC.

Other recipients: Gracie Arth - softball academic All-MEC. Jackson Ashbrook - soccer academic All-MEC, Brycen Barbary - cross country academic All-MEC, Reygan Clark - softball academic All-MEC, Callen Curtis - football academic All-MEC, Emily Edward - FBLA state qualifier, Corin Ensign - soccer academic All-MEC and scored a 33 on the ACT. Reydon Erickson, softball All-MEC, Cayden Flectcher - football academic All-MEC, Natalie Garr - volleyball academic All-MEC and academic All-State, Grant Garton - FBLA state qualifier and scored a 31 on the ACT. Aaron Geno - soccer academic All-MEC, Kendall Harper - volleyball academic All-MEC, Owen Hartley - FBLA state qualifier, Brett Henry - soccer academic All-MEC, Caleb Husch - football academic All-MEC, Madison Jensen - softball academic All-MEC, Phoenix Johnson - Outstanding Performance in Special Olympics Bowling Tournament, Jasmine Jorgenson - All-State Cheer Jumper, Hunter LeRette - football academic All-MEC, Grant Lenenger - FBLA state qualifier, Syndey Lockridge - softball academic All-MEC, 23 Gwen McCollister - FBLA state qualifier, 24 Addison McVicker - volleyball academic all state, 25 Avery McVicker - academic All-MEC and All-State, 26 Lena Oberwalleney - tennis academic All-MEC, 27 Carissa Oxford - softball All-MEC, Carissa Pittenberger - completed two-year program through the American Hotel and Lodging Association,Spencer Pratt - scored a 31 on the ACT, Michael Rader FBLA state qualifier, Austin Reel - outstanding performance in a Special Olympics Bowling Tournament, Kennedy Roach golf academic All-MEC, Bailey Robinson cross country academic All-MEC and All-State, Thomas Robinson - soccer academic All-MEC, Brenton Ross - cross country academic All-MEC, Dalton Staufflebean outstanding performance in Special Olympics Bowling, Eme Teel - volleyball academic All-MEC and academic All-State, Nathan Vanderslice - soccer academic All-MEC, Dominic Walker - FBLA state qualifier, Claire Wenck - volleyball volleyball academic All-MEC and academic All-State, Avery Westover - soccer academic All-MEC, Braden White - FBLA state qualifier, Haley Williams - golf academic All-MEC, Liberty Williams - softball academic All-MEC, Marleigh Williams - softball academic All-MEC, Dalton Wilson - football academic All-MEC, state choir and FBLA state qualifier and Drake Wilson academic All-State.