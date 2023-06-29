Suicidal female talked down from bridge by police

Nearly a year after convincing a mentally distressed woman from jumping off the U.S. Highway 69 and US 36 Highway bridge, Cameron Police Department Officer Chris Proctor played a role in preventing another woman from committing suicide Monday at the same location.

Proctor, along with Officer Shannon Evans, Devin White and Sgt. Dustin McCloud responded to the woman, who threatened to jump.

According to a statement by Cameron Police Department Chief Rick Bashor, Proctor, who is a CIT Officer and negotiator with our department, made contact with the female and began talking with her. Also, a citizen had stopped prior to their arrival and was trying to talk to the female. Due to the location on the bridge, both U.S. 69 Hwy and U.S. 36 Hwy traffic was diverted at the scene. The Missouri State Highway Patrol, Cameron Detectives, and Cameron Fire Department were dispatched to the area and assisted with traffic.

Bashor further stated, Cameron Ambulance District was also dispatched and staged in the area. Officer Proctor spoke with the female for approximately 20 minutes when she agreed to come down off the bridge.

Officer Proctor, Officer White and Sgt. McCloud are Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Officers for the Cameron Police Department who have received training for working with individuals with mental illness. The female was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Last Spring, the Cameron Area Chamber of Commerce recognized Proctor with the annual “Officer of the Year Award” during their banquet inside the Cameron YMCA.

“One of the things [Proctor] will tell you is it was a team effort; and it absolutely was. The fire department, highway patrol, the Cameron officers, DeKalb County and our EMS did a phenomenal job. But this officer talked to this female for almost an hour ... He was able to talk her off of the bridge that day,” said Bashor during the banquet last April.