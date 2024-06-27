Several years ago, Farmers State Bank launched its Swipe Out Hunger campaign to benefit Backpack Buddies, a program through Second Harvest Community Food Bank, which provides nutritious food to over 2,500 children in Northwest Missouri. The Bank makes a contribution to the program every time an FSB debit card is used. The Cameron Ministerial Alliance coordinates the Backpack Buddies program in Cameron. FSB President Duane Kohlstaedt, along with several staff members, recently presented a semiannual Backpack Buddies donation to Father Tom Ludwig of the Cameron Ministerial Alliance.