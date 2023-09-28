Take a bite for a good cause Saturday at Dream Catchers Chili Cook-Off fundraiser

Cameron citizens will have an opportunity Saturday to give back to an organization responsible for serving countless military veterans and special needs children through its philanthropic efforts.

The faith-based not-for-profit group Dream Catchers will hold its annual chili-cookoff funderaiser Saturday, inside the Cameron United Methodist Church, which provides equestrian therapy for veterans suffering from post tramatic stress disorder and injuries as a result of their service as well as children with special needs. The program also serves as a rehabilitation center for ailing or abused horses.

“Without fundraisers like this, we wouldn’t be able to feed the horses. It takes a lot of money just for feed and maintenance. You have vet bills, farrier fees, and that all costs money. That’s all provided by donations,” Dream Catchers President Tracey Kellerstrauss said.

Celebrating its fifth anniversary, the chili cook-off is Dream Catchers biggest fundraiser, and features dozens of contestants vying for the coveted first place Dream Catchers Chili Cook-Off Cup. The funds raised Saturday will go to an ongoing rennovation project that began after Clinton County SB 40 announced they awarded a $100,000 grant to Dream Catchers in order to purchase more than 100 acres of land for and other materials.

While still extactic about the $100,000 grant, Dream Catchers board members know there is still much work to be done.

“The SB 40 grant was only for the land. It didn’t [cover] any of the additional building we’re doing. We’re adding a sensory trail and a tac room. We’ve been extremely blessed,” said Krissy Ducharme, who sits on the Dream Catchers oversight board.