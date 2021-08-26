Taking shape

Contractors will complete the facade of the Cameron High Performing Arts Center in the next few weeks following a slight delay due to one of the concrete pieces sustaining damage in an accident.

Cameron R-1 School District Superintendent Matt Robinson announced the delay came from the wall being damaged while involved in an accident where the driver was seriously injured.

“We were slowed down a little bit this week. There was an accident with one of the trucks as they were bringing one of our panels up,” Robinson said. “We’ve had to slow down with the crane. We’re hopeful they will be able to rebuild the panel by the middle of this week, maybe the end of this week. We should be able to finish up the panel work on the performing arts center by the end of the week.”