A Tale of Two Candidates

Sheriff Larry Fish

Clinton County Sheriff Larry Fish stopped by the newspaper office this afternoon to discuss his re-election campaign and news on county law enforcement.

Sheriff Fish has completed 8 years as sheriff and has implemented a number of new and reorganized programs.

Among his accomplishments is the re-implementation of a canine program, establishment of a chaplain program, addition of a School Resource Officer, a Full Body Scanner for the administration/jail building, well-being checks on the elderly and an inmate education program.

New initiatives include the consolidation of the dispatch system including more connections with other law enforcement agencies, and an overall modernization of the department. He believes firmly in officer training and assists his staff in obtaining available classes to upgrade competency.

Budget concerns are always a problem and he understands the difficulties with financing needed new programs and equipment. He desires to provide a quality law enforcement product for county citizens.

Many of the crime problems faced in Clinton County are similar to the problems faced elsewhere in the state. Illegal drug use and distribution remain a problem and Sheriff Fish has appointed a designated detective to focus on this area.

Most of their response requests involve careless driving and domestic disputes. Domestic disputes are always sensitive and among the more dangerous calls for law enforcement personnel.

The sheriff reports that there is increased encroachment of crime from out of Kansas City which they monitor closely. Another ongoing concern is county law enforcement coverage and staffing assignments tend to focus county-wide and target areas with the most call frequency.

A.J. Carrel

A.J. Carrel is a candidate for the position of Sheriff in Clinton County. He is a 2009 graduate of the Law Enforcement Academy. He went to work as a deputy in Clinton County, followed by several years with the Clay County Sheriff’s Department. Today he is back with Clinton County.

A.J. has worked extensively with canine officers and was instrumental in finding funding for the canine program. He has also worked extensively as a narcotics officer. He is a member of the Northwest Missouri Crisis Intervention Team and takes great pride in successfully negotiating with those threatening to take their own life.

He focuses on the human aspect of law enforcement. He likes to be involved with the people in different communities throughout the county, building partnerships and assisting people in turning their lives around from crime and/or involvement in narcotics.

He acknowledges that there are always budget issues and has worked successfully with corporations, businesses, and charitable programs to obtain needed law enforcement items and supplies without needing to access the budget.

A.J. believes that the Sheriff’s office cannot be isolated from other agencies and that all must “move as a group rather than as individuals”. Working with individuals and community entities is of paramount concern. He would work to improve and update communications between various law enforcement agencies. He would strive to serve “the entire area”.

He stated that law enforcement is essentially “customer service”, and is a “direct reflection on leadership”.

Clinton County voting for sheriff will be on August 6th.