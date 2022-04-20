Taskforce to create plan for closed prison

Although slated to move out of the Cameron district following the 2022 general election, Rep. Randy Railsback voted to launch a task force potentially impacting the Nation’s Crossroads for years to come.

With the state losing millions of dollars each year due to upkeep of vacant, state-owned facilities, Railback supported a bill creating task force to determine these facilities’ fates with the Cameron’s now defunct Crossroads Correctional Center mentioned as a point of emphasis.

“HB 1757, would create the State Building Usage Task Force. This task force would review the state owned vacant properties and determine the worth of preserving or liquidating them. The bill will still need one more vote for approval before being sent to the Senate for deliberation,” Railsback said in a statement to the Cameron Citizen-Observer last Thursday.