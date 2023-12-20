Teachers take a stand at special BoE meeting

The Cameron R-1 School District Board of Education approved a slew of measures restricting student access to library materials under review by the district at the request of a parent or citizen.

During a special meeting of the Cameron BoE, Cameron Board of Education trustees unanimously approved a slew of measures in order to create a formal procedure for reviewing library materials and not allow student access to those materials during the review process.

“We are an example for our kids. Tonight, I think we were able to demonstrate for those watching and for our students, how to have a civil debate on an extremely difficult subject,” said Pam Ice, BoE president.

Although concluding this portion of the book banning debate, multiple teachers and school officials speaking last Wednesday believe the debate is far from over.

“A small but loud minority should not be allowed to make decisions for the quiet majority of community members. Adding more restrictions to placate the loud minority is not going to work. They will find another thing, and another thing to be dissatisfied with and loud about. They falsely claimed that 80-plus books are child pornography,” said Eden Beasley, a CHS English teacher. “... A school police report was filed that mentioned my name with baseless lies. Someone even called a member of my church to spread lies about me, and try to dig up information to slander me with. Of course, it didn’t work.”