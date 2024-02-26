Home / Home
Teel, Marshall crowned courtwarming queen and king during Friday ceremony

Mon, 02/26/2024 - 7:42pm admin
Jimmy Potts

Eme Teel and Evan Marshall became Cameron High School royalty after their classmates voted them courtwarming queen and king during a ceremony last Friday on Kevin Nichols Court. 

Following last Friday’s Midland Empire Conference tilts against St. Pius X, Teel and Marshall received their ceremonial tiara and crown, marking their entrance into class royalty and receiving a final memento from a very eventful winter sports season. 

“It’s pretty cool. I definitely wasn’t expecting it. It’s such an awesome experience, and knowing the school supports you and loves you,” Teel said. 

Teel is the daughter of Dustin and Kari Teel. Along with being an All-Midland Empire Conference basketball and volleyball player, Teel also participates in National Honors Society, Interact and after high school she plans to continue her studies at the University of Missouri. 

“I’m just blessed to have people that like us … It’s nice to know that people have your back and support you,” Teel said.

While Teel will spend the next few weeks preparing for the upcoming basketball district tournament, Marshall will compete for a chance to wrestle for a state title Saturday at the Class 1 District 4 Wrestling Tournament in Excelsior Springs Friday and Saturday. Marshall is the son of Amber White. Along with wrestling, Marshall also plays soccer and is a member of the CHS student choir.

“There was some tough competition … I’m happy I got it,” Marshall said.

