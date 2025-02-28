THE MCLAUGHLIN FILES…PRESS DAY PLUS ONE

By Mark McLaughlin

Editor, Citizen-Observer

There is a third way in the Park Board v. City Council Battle…If we’re brave enough

Steven Covey, author of “The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People” talked about the idea of “win-win” agreements and said that even the most intense arguments can be solved by the concept of “Seek First to Understand, then to be understood”.

There is your way, and my way…two polarized arguments in almost any situation, and if those arguments and conflicts play out all the way to their conclusion there is, at best, a “win-lose” but more likely, given the darker angels of human nature a “lose-lose” scenario where nobody wins, and what we’re left with are the unintended consequences, the “ripples” that resonate out and touch everyone.

In Matt Arndt et al.(Cameron Park Board) v. City of Cameron, a classic power struggle between two strong-willed entities has gone beyond argument and to a point of confrontation in which the Park Board seeks an injunction against the City to “freeze” them out of control over Park Board funds and properties.

The City argues that as the elected representatives of the City, they write the checks, make the decisions, and choose whether or not to accept the recommendations of the Park Board.

Those are two strong, intractable positions of the “entities” at war here. Who has control, who will submit, or be forced to submitˆ?

Opinions are like, well, you know, without saying it…and everybody has one.

So there’s our way and your way, and all of us being mature, adult individuals are stuck in that loop.

But what if there is a THIRD WAY, a “third alternative” that takes what has been one more controversy for this community at the worst possible time and maybe, just maybe, could be turned into a win-win for everyone?

“Everyone” in this instance is the City of Cameron, and most specifically, up in the air over the next 58-days isn’t whether the Park Board controls the Aquatic Center or the Council does, but whether that “crown jewel” asset of the community opens at all.

I discussed this with Parks Superintendent Ira Sloan, City Manager Steve Rasmussen, and, later, Mayor Curtis. I learned that the City has only received seven applications for summer lifeguard positions.

No applications have been received for the positions of Pool Manager, Assistant Pool Manager, and Head Lifeguard. Mayor Curtis indicated that she had made contacts with potential managers, i.e., past people in the Center's management, but they have not been returned.

The people the Mayor is contacting are not getting back to her.

Without pressing her on the “why” of that important question, I’m going out on a limb and suggesting there is an undercurrent in the Community that the City ultimately won’t be managing the pool this summer because the belief is that the Park Board will win their suit.

Does that mean that the Park Board is sowing those seeds among those who might be interested in working for the City? The thought crossed my mind, but I have no evidence to support an assertion like that.

Is it more likely that the entire situation has become such a tired mess that kids who might be candidates for lifeguards, or teachers/coaches/kid people who might be good at management are steering clear?

If today was the drop-dead date, the Cameron Aquatic Center would not open for lack of staff. City Staff and the City Manager say that if a full team of 25-30 managers and lifeguards are not in place by April 27, the pool probably cannot open.

Digest that carefully, all sides in this conflict…This is largely in your hands. Don’t fumble it.

The city’s liability carrier, MERMA, requires lifeguards to have certification from Ellis and Associates. Ellis and Associates train municipal lifeguards in guard techniques, training, and regulations. There are five weekends of training…two in March, two in April, and one in May.

A lifeguard must attend one of those Friday through Sunday trainings to cover the job.

Park Superintendent Ira Sloan says a staff of 30 is required to move forward with the fully complimented staff of lifeguards and managers, with the need for 15 individuals to be on deck day to day to fully open the shallow end, deep end, and water slide.

This is the first, most impactful unintended consequence of the suit moving forward.

If the Park Board wins their lawsuit, the pool’s future for this year is very, very uncertain.

If the City wins, and a “putsch” occurs that removes members of the Park Board by Council vote in retribution, this is the ultimate lose-lose scenario.

Take issue with the Park Board if you like, but the nine-member group is remarkable for their hard work and diligence in assuring that the Parks are maintained, equipment stays in good shape, trails are safe, and the dams hold. These are good people serving their community.

So here we are, at the “nuclear option”, a week out from the Court Date. Both sides have shown a great skill for brinksmanship.

Can anyone show some statesmanship?

If we proceed down the legal yellow-brick road to its conclusion, arrive at a decision, and create more animosity(if that was even possible) no one wins, and the children and families of Cameron lose.

Let’s find a Third Way.

What I suggest right now is that the Park Board either suspend or withdraw its suit and take the issue to binding arbitration.

Find a disinterested individual with negotiation skills, the ability to listen, and the ability to find if there are any points where the sides can “pull back” from the brink.

The most skilled negotiator I have ever seen is Trenton Mayor Jackie Soptic. She is wickedly smart, a superior listener, and helps people to turn down the temperature. I’d suggest DeKalb County judge Bart Spear, who, if he shed the robe and could use his skills to help the two sides find common ground, it’s better than scorched earth. I have great respect for County Commissioner Richard Riddell, and local veteran’s advocate Roger Foreman, two completely community-minded individuals with smarts and hearts.

Why not Sue Manion? Or some combination of these good people.

You could go the full, official, public arbitrator route, but that will take time we don’t have.

Here’s an idea…The Park Board suspends the lawsuit, for now, and throws its effort behind the City’s effort to staff the pool and get it into operation. Join hands, and get that done.

Then when the pool closes in August, the two bodies go to TanTerra for a weekend, sit down, and iron it out, maybe with a facilitator/arbitrator.

A new City Manager will be in place by that time. What can that change at the top do to help move things forward?

I “have reason to believe” if the Park Board suspended its suit and asked for an arbitrator, that the City and the Council would likely accept such a gesture.

Pull back from the brink. Make opening the pool Memorial Day Weekend our top mutual priority. Forget about Midwest Pool, and accept what is in motion for now…then solve it.

Then, the only people that lose are the lawyers, not one group or the other, and certainly not the dozens, if not hundreds, of families who rely on the Aquatic Center in the summer.

Grow up. Put on your Big Boy pants. Set an example for our kids.

And move forward on this…If the arguments on both sides are simply legal ones, let’s evolve beyond that.

Let’s do what’s right for the City of Cameron.