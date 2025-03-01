THERE WILL BE NO THIRD WAY...iNTO THE BREECH WE GO

THIRD WAY…an addendum…

The McLaughlin Files column today didn’t take long to generate a lot of discussion. I’ll let it, and the comments back and forth speak for themselves.

Written engagement and comment is healthy. It is the first level of civic involvement…well, maybe the second level.

If anyone thought I was putting my thumb on the scale, or it seemed, as Quentin noted, “that I was speaking to only one side”, a couple of thoughts.

Try to keep in mind that the central issue in my mind is not the arguments of either side about who has control of Park Board monies…to me, it is the resulting chaos in City Services and in fact, civil discourse and civil society if the whole substance of the issue is who wins control.

I believe the Park Board has compelling claims that they are arguing. I believe the City has a strong position as well.

But I’m not a lawyer, a judge, or an expert on municipal government.

I can “read the room”, and what I am reading is that there is absolutely zero middle ground on this issue.

You’re either for the Park Board 100% and what they argue about what they believe their role should be, or 100% in favor of the City Council and staff in their legitimate and established legislative and executive roles in administering budgets, appropriations, and paying bills.

But since the precipitating issue comes down to the Cameron Aquatic Center and who is going to run it, you start to branch out into a Park Board recommendation to go with MPM, arguing the City isn’t ready to take on the task of running the pool. The next step in the spider web and “thought bubbles” is the desire of the Council to keep the operation in house, with concerns about MPM responsiveness to raised issues, treatment of staff and students at the pool…both employees and patrons, and whether or not decisions are made on 2nd Street, or in Overland Park.

There was a clear difference of opinion, and thus, a “hill worth dying for” as Mr. Arndt sees it in planting his flag in this issue.

Control of the pool. And which group’s will was going to be “right” at the expense of the other group’s will being “wrong”.

The Park Board decided that legal action was the only way to make their point. They put out their legal arguments, which we printed. The City attorney provided his “cheat sheet” on the City’s contrary arguments, which we also printed.

The legal action began on February 18, and for some inexplicable reason, the city did not receive notice of the Park Board’s complaint until this week, and acted, as they had to, knowing that a lawsuit isn’t a lawsuit until you have the complaint in your hot little hand.

The Park Board requested a change of judge, and that motion was granted. Judge-shopping? Maybe, maybe not. Who knows? The City files a motion to dismiss the case, February 26, and in it, asserts it’s belief that the Park Board does not have standing before the court, and has provided “no legal remedy” to solve the issue.

In the background, the City staff has been working for two to three weeks to begin assembling pool staff and as of Friday at 10:00 AM had only had seven high school age kids reply. Calls from the Mayor to potential managers, some with experience, or who would be good candidates, have not replied back.

Why? One can only guess.

The issue goes to Court next Friday, March 7

So let’s look at the potential implications of these scenarios:

Scenario One: The judge dismisses the case

This would, on the surface, take the parties back to square one with no resolution of the issues of role of the Park Board, the kind of “Board” they are, advisory or administrative, or who ultimately has control. One thinks a dismissal would be an affirmative ruling on behalf of the City and their arguments. In a dismissal, I don’t believe the Park Board would have any way to appeal.

The process of hiring pool staff and managers continues. Park Board President Matt Arndt has already indicated his position in an instance such as this to admit defeat and throw his support behind the City and their efforts to staff and open the pool.

Scenario Two: The judge denies the motion to dismiss

What happens next is tricky. The City could move to request a continuance that would delay the resolution of the case. The judge could accept that motion or deny it, and rule that the petition needed to be heard and resolved that day.

Scenario Three: The judge hears the petition to seek an injunction

Scenario Four: CITY WINS: If the judge decides in the favor of the City, on the merits, the issue of stopping the City from asserting control over Park assets and funds is “resolved” for now. The City moves forward and the Park Board would still, in theory, have the option to file a full lawsuit to resolve the greater issues of role and control. Pool staffing moves forward.

Scenario Five: PARK BOARD WINS: The judge rules in favor of the Park Board and City action on the pool and park board matters could be “frozen”, including Pool staffing and operations. As the “respondent/defendant”, the City is then more or less committed to following the litigation through to its conclusion on roles and control. The Park Board “could”, theoretically, with the win, contract MPM to manage the Pool.

I would imagine they could also appeal.

The Judge's ruling could “freeze” all of the process as well, and put all Park Board operations in limbo until the greater issue was resolved.

Anything that resembles that would most likely mean that the pool doesn’t open at all. Why? An injunction to prevent the City from directing Park operations, staff, and resources does not necessarily mean a green light to the Park Board to move forward.

I’m not a lawyer. I’m just offering some things that could happen.

When Friday’s column was written, suggesting a “Third Way” alternative to the rock fight we have now, the hope was that with every voice either Pro City or Pro Park Board, deeply “rooted” in their positions, could be moved to step back from the brink.

I spoke to Arndt, a City Council member, and City Manager Steve Rasmussen.

Each of the three indicated their belief that the time for talk was over, all expressing disappointment that it had come to this.

When I put the question of stepping back and accepting an arbitrator to help resolve the issue, Rasmussen said that if the Park Board withdrew their suit, he believed that the Council would be amenable to an independent, third-party arbitrator. Rasmussen said that since the Park Board had initiated the action, only they could take the step to move back from seeing through the litigation.

The City Councilman said “No. No way” to such a proposal. The Councilman suggested he had had multiple conversations with members of the Park Board that failed to achieve a resolution.

Arndt offered that if the City moved to sign the contract with Midwest Pool Management that he, at least, as primary signatory on the litigation, would drop the litigation. While he said he was only one of 9, he believed that the management of the Pool, his “white whale” was the first, most important aspect of the conflict between the parties.

As far as a “48-Hours” episode covering the court process, it’s only a big issue to the Plaintiff and the Respondent in the case, and to the people of the Community who have a lot invested in the Pool, and have a lot to lose no matter who wins the case.

We will be writing two articles for publication Wednesday, the first on Arndt’s even more in depth observations on what brought us here, we’ll break down The City’s Motion to Dismiss as filed with the Court in the first article, and talk about the City’s feverish and well-intentioned efforts to staff the pool and open on time Memorial Day Weekend.

The City Pool article will “drop” as soon as it is completed to assist in generating interest in the available positions. The other will be “teased” tomorrow, Monday and Tuesday, then “drop” on Wednesday morning.

One qualifier: I do not have a dog in this fight. My only interest is what serves the interests of the people of Cameron the best. All of the adults in this situation have taken actions that led us to this point, and so accountability measures will be withheld until judgment has been passed on this issue.