Third Street Buildings Clock is ticking…Keep the Bomb Squad on Standby

By Mark McLaughlin

Editor, Citizen-Observer

Cameron---Some “back-channel” diplomacy by City Councilman Mark Carr has helped to move the needle a bit on the status of the “3rd Street Buildings”, owned by fellow City Councilperson Gina Reed-Hibler, but for all interested parties, from Reed-Hibler, to downtown business owners, to Cameronites in general, it can’t resolve itself soon enough.

With less than thirty days to the City Council-imposed deadline of June 6, Carr spoke to Mark Dotson of Cameron, a contractor and long-time Cameronite, and encouraged him to inquire with Reed-Hibler on the buildings.

The Citizen-Observer has learned that an initial offer of $25,000 was made to Reed-Hibler by a developer earlier in the spring, but she rejected it. Reed-Hibler purchased the buildings from the Old School for $8,000 last winter, with plans to restore and renovate the buildings if investors could be found.

It appears that the well ran dry on those options, and that Reed-Hibler, who recently told us that she believed three of the four buildings, not counting the previous Leibrandt building, would need to be demolished. She believed at that time, and has told Carr and others that she still believes the Leibrandt Building is worth saving, and she had the intentions of demolition for the other three and potentially turning the open space into a “Centennial Plaza”, according to Carr, with the Leibrandt Building, presumably restored, serving as the “hub” of an idealized “creative arts district”, parallel and apparently in line with the “Creative Crossroads of the Nation” rebranding proposal of Shannon Christensen.

In the most recent interaction, Carr made a suggestion to Dotson to offer Reed-Hibler an amount to “take the buildings off her hands”, as Reed-Hibler stated it. Sources say that Reed-Hibler's "walk away" would have been a $4,000 offer.

Dotson then would have had the ability to demolish the buildings, remove all the footings, fill in the foundation, and then start over with the space, at minimum, as a parking lot, with the potential for more down the line.

Danielle Dotson says her father's interest is simple...clean up downtown and start with that.

As part of that process, Carr suggested that City Manager Steve Rasmussen, Economic Development Director Lance Rains, and Streets Director Tad Wilson should meet with Reed-Hibler and Dotson to negotiate the terms.

It appears that the process did not go well.

Unfortunately, Dotson himself has been consumed with storm cleanup and restoration efforts in North Carolina following the devastating effects of Hurricane Helene, so could not pursue the option in person.

Dotson’s interest was in simply demolishing the buildings, filling and leveling the space to be used, at a minimum, for a City and downtown parking area, sorely needed in downtown.

Danielle Dotson, Dotson’s daughter, said discussions stalled when City staff entered the conversation, but in talking with Carr, returning home from a Farmer’s State Bank Trip east and arriving at Indianapolis as we spoke, said that he believed their involvement was necessary given the associated costs and pre-work that would be necessary if demolition began.

Carr mentioned the ancient downtown water lines that he described as “fragile”, the abatement of asbestos from some of the buildings, and the extreme difficulty of taking down three of the structures, or all four, and the effect on an increasingly angry and frustrated downtown business community that will have inconveniences and sacrifices when/if this all comes to pass, are all factors requiring consideration.

“Gina is well-intentioned and had a dream for this space.” Carr said. “But she doesn’t and won’t have the money for restoration, and if the buildings pass back to the City under the terms of the plan she laid out, I believe she should be accountable for that cost.”

Carr realistically understands the difficulties in obtaining a minimum of $400,000 for demolition, as Dotson suggests, along with all the other unanticipated costs that would accompany the action.

“The condition of the 3rd Street water line, the original plumbing laid down downtown, is extremely fragile, and it might make sense to replace it as we’re doing the demolition downtown,” Carr said.

Reed-Hibler insists that she is on track to “complete work” by June 6, but in the same sentence says the process could be delayed.

That is less than reassuring.

Financing the cost of demolition is another hurdle. Reed-Hibler is said to have received a bid of $70,000 for the demolition of the buildings, a figure which Carr says, from experience, isn’t possible given all that has to be done.

Disposal of the contents of the buildings, and their footings and foundations, is a complex process, never mind the presence of asbestos.

One account, not independently confirmed, is that Reed-Hibler planned to have the demolished buildings’ contents hauled to her farm and dumped there, which sends all kinds of red flags off…environmental, legal and otherwise.

“These buildings simply need to be gone,” Carr said. “This has been going on for five and a half years, and every business in Cameron is worth less, every home in Cameron is worth less, and every property developer, potential business or industry, or family looking to move here is completely turned off by it.”

Reed-Hibler indicated in an earlier correspondence that she might need to ask the Council for an extension on the resolution of the status of the buildings, which appears to be “demo or bust” right now.

The sentiment seems to be that no further extensions will be granted. With thirty days to go before her hand is forced, with what would be a crippling financial setback to anyone, Carr’s efforts, and those of the City, to urge the process along would be in Reed-Hibler’s best interests and certainly in the interest of the citizens of Cameron and city government as well.

In an updated text message from Carr on Monday, the councilman suggests that Reed-Hibler’s lack of urgency on the situation is troubling.

“Gina should be the one trying to sell these buildings or give them away, but instead it seems like she needs for everyone else to do it for her.” Carr said. “She doesn’t see any urgency on this as she thinks she might get an extension, which is very doubtful”.

That is code for…zero chance.

Carr says that Dotson, who did express initial interest, is “backing off for now”, and might be just as well-served to wait until the buildings are demolished, ostensibly by the City, who after June 6 can and likely should execute it’s option to take control of the buildings, essentially wresting them from Reed-Hibler’s control, and having them demolished…at her expense.

“I stand firmly on the belief that Gina is the cause of all of this, and she needs to pay the price,” Carr said. "Abraham Lincoln didn't sleep there. Jesse James didn't rob a bank there...These are just old buildings, not historical landmarks."

Several sources have indicated, and quoted Reed-Hibler as saying that if that played out, she would seek bankruptcy protection, with the full weight of the demolition then falling on the City and taxpayers.

When Reed-Hibler purchased the buildings, and then tried to engage members of the Council in an open conversation, she was chastised by the Mayor for a potential Sunshine Law violation…she persisted.

That action led to Councilman John Feighert, in Council comments at the end of a Council meeting last winter, to call for her resignation.

Reed-Hibler has asserted that throughout this process, not a dime of public money has been spent on her efforts to try to save the Third Street Buildings.

Given the offer by a potential buyer some weeks ago at three times her initial investment, which she declined, it is clear that there is a profit motive involved to Reed-Hibler. And lacking the ability to exit with a profit, she seems more than open to the idea of potentially leaving the city high and dry.

If this goes all the way bad, as it appears it might if she can’t produce the funds for demolition, and can’t exit the process with a give-away or selling at a slight loss, and then attempts to throw the costs of building removal back on the City, it would be hard to escape a thought process where Reed-Hibler’s fellow council members would not demand her resignation from the Council.

In Missouri, a City Council member can face a recall initiated by citizens/voters if at least 25% of registered voters who can vote for the incumbent’s successor sign it. The petition must include a statement of the reasons for recall, limited to 200 words, and can be based on misconduct, incompetence or failure to perform duties.

Once a valid petition is submitted, a recall election is held, and voters can decide whether to remove the official from office.

Impeachment, mentioned in discussions on this topic, is generally not an option for City Council members, but a process does exist, theoretically, within the City Charter.

The clock is ticking on the 3rd Street Buildings, winding down to June 6. It would be wise to keep the bomb squad on standby.