For those who gave everything

Rain and electrical issues did not stop Cameron residents from honoring America’s fallen military men and women during Monday’s ‘Cameron Remembers Memorial Day’ service inside the Cameron United Methodist Church.

With musical selections by the Cameron Municipal Band in its first performance since being struck by the COVID-19 pandemic last summer, Monday’s relocated Memorial Day service by the Cameron American Legion Post 33 and VFW Post 7158 honored those lives lost while in the service to their country.

“Every memorial is for the living. Many of our great, young servicemen and women from the Clinton County area, and from Cameron in particular, have gone off to battle never to return home,” Legion Post 33 and VFW Post 7158 Commander Allen Reed said. “They don’t know anything about our gathering today. They expect no memorials, tributes or praise. They have found a reward far more everlasting than anything we here can convey to them, standing at attention at the gates of heaven.

