Thousands estimated for upcoming Marchfest

The Cameron School District and Cameron Band Boosters announced 30 schools signed on to participate in the second annual Marchfest in October.

Cameron’s historic downtown will be the epicenter of a massive marching showcase with thousands of musicians from the Kansas City metropolitan area and beyond competing in marching, field performance, drum line and color guard competitions throughout the day.

Cameron School District Superintendent Matt Robinson and recently retired Cameron High School Band Director Ann Goodwin-Clark created the competition as a way to showcase the city’s amenities while celebrating the city’s deep band history with it having one of the oldest operating municipal bands in the state of Missouri. Last year, city officials estimated the event attracted more than 1,800 families to Cameron with more than 2,500 attending in total.

According to a press release by the Cameron Band Boosters and the school district, the Cameron Marching Dragons will lead the parade and appear in exhibition for the field show competition at 12:15 p.m.

The Golden Griffon Marching Band from Missouri Western State University will perform in exhibition for the assembled bands and spectators at 5:45 p.m.

Trophies will be awarded in each MSHSAA classification (1A - 5A). Admission to the field show event is $5 for anyone over 18. Those under 18 can attend free of charge. Events held at the CHS Gym are free of charge.

Thirty bands of all sizes from throughout Missouri will be attending the second annual festival in Cameron.

Participating bands include: Penney/Hamilton, Richmond, Mid-Buchanan, Braymer C-4, Lafayette Co. C-2 – Higginsville, Albany, Holden, Norborne, Liberty North, Smithville, Park Hill, Maysville, Carrollton, Orrick, Chillicothe, Kearney, North Platte High School, Gallatin, Stewartsville C2, Central - St. Joseph, Staley High School – NKC, Oak Park – NKC, North Kansas City – NKC, Grandview, Excelsior Springs, Polo, Winston, Tri-County/Jamesport and South Harrison with special appearances from the Cameron Marching Dragons with Golden Griffon Marching Band.