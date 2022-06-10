Home / Home
Thousands travel to Cameron airport for first Hot Air Affair Balloon Festival

Fri, 06/10/2022
Jimmy Potts

The inaugural Old School of Cameron Hot Air Affair Balloon Festival drew more than 4,000 visitors to the Cameron Municipal Airport as part of the two-day event.

The event, which featured more than 19 hot air balloon teams, began generating excitement with a preview event Friday that launched from the Cameron Veterans Memorial Golf Course. 

“It was amazing. It was a great family time. That was one thing I said several times ‘Things fell into place.’ We had several situations, and we handled them instead of letting them handle us. There was nothing major,” said Denise Maddex, who began developing the concept of a Cameron balloon festival after conceiving it in a dream. 

