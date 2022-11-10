Thursday’s debut of “Footloose” to be CHS Drama Department’s final show inside Goodrich Theater

With the new Cameron High School Performing Arts Center looking to go online this March, Thursday’s CHS Drama Dept. premiere of “Footloose” will likely be the final run of its kind inside the Goodrich Theater.

During their penultimate rehearsal before Thursday’s 7 p.m. premiere of “Footloose” cast and crew made a few last-minutes changes before opening night.

“I grew up watching this film. It’s really fun playing a character that is so different than who I am in real life,” said senior Arthur Qualman, who plays antagonist Rev. Shaw Moore opposite lead protagonists Ren and Ariel, played by Matthew Meyer and Allison Brown respectively. “[Meyer and Brown] are two of my friends. Obviously, I’m really close to them because of drama. I’d say the biggest problem is we are so close, sometimes it’s hard to take it seriously. I brake character all of the time, but I’ve figured it out now.”

For senior Haley Henry, who blocked and choreographed much of the production, creating an homage to the 1984 film famous for its song and dance-based montages was not easy. While familiar with choreography through her experience creating routines as captain of the CHS X-treme Dance Team, factoring pauses for vocalists during music numbers was no small task.

“At the beginning I was struggling. I was so into it. I just had to relax, let my body flow and figure out what I was supposed to do and what would look best on other people. What would look best while singing and also dancing, and not getting distracted at the same time. It was small, little factors I had to put together one at a time.”