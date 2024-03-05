Thursday arraignment set for Gallatin motorist arrested after deadly accident in August

A Cameron woman charged with vehicular manslaughter following an accident in August will make her first appearance inside a Clinton County courtroom Thursday.

Cylea Reann Campbell, 22 of Gallatin, received multiple charges last August, including felony involuntary manslaughter, for her alleged role in an August 14 car accident that killed 86-year-old Cameron resident Ray Stone.

As previously reported by the Cameron Citizen-Observer, after reviewing a probable cause statement filed by Cameron Police Department Det. Bryson Janovec, Clinton County District Attorney Brandi Lou McClain filed charges of involuntary manslaughter, failure to drive on the roadway resulting in an accident, driving while revoked or suspended and operating a motor vehicle without maintain financial responsibility.

