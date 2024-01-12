Top Stories of 2023: Part 2

10: “Frozen Jr.” provides grand opening for new CHS Performing Arts Center

With three sellout nights of the Cameron High School Drama Department’s fall production of “Frozen Jr.” the Cameron community seemed to warmly welcome the first major production inside the $8.7 million CHS Performing Arts Center last November. While hosting a few performances before “Frozen Jr.” The fall production served as the grand opening for the new facility.

9: Chief Bashor retires from CPD

After more than a decade with the Cameron Police Department, now retired Cameron PD Chief Rick Bashor announced his succession plans to public las November. Bashor, who has been with the CPD since 2007 and chief since 2013, will retire and except a position with the Cameron Housing Authority while Cameron PD Detective Dan Miller will take over for Bashor.

8: Griffin Road project completes

Cameron motorist began driving along the recently reopened Griffin Road after city officials opened the $750,000 project to the public last November. City of Cameron Mayor Becky Curtis took the first legal trip down the recently paved Griffin Road, which culminated years-long process beginning with a few nearby homeowners looking to make a difference in 2021.

7: Leibrandt’s celebrates 150 years

Dozens gathered to celebrate Leibrandt Jewelry Store’s 150th anniversary during a ceremony in July at Leibrandt’s new location on Walnut Street.

Monday’s sesquicentennial celebration was a homecoming of sorts for many attendees, who were either members of the Leibrandt family, worked for the Leibrandts or considered themselves in both categories after years of employment with the family-owned business.

6: Hot Air Affair fizzles after sophomore slump

While the first iteration of the Old School of Cameron Hot Air Affair raised more than $10,000 for renovation projects to the Cameron Old School and a historic building on the 200 block of Third Street. In its sophomore year, it raised $400. Since the Hot Air Affair, the Old School seems mired in controversy including a board mutiny briefly ousting Old School President Allen Reed and his wife B.J., who serves as treasurer of the Old School. The pair would later regain their positions on the board.

5: Officials install final history marker

Last Spring dozens gathered in McCorkle Park to unveil the final historical marker. The project was funded by former Cameron resident Paul Fiddick, and featured numerous points of Cameron history from the chance encounters at the Old Train Depot to plaques recognizing Michael Douglas and Lee Purcell, who starred in the film “Adam at 6 a.m.” and included scenes filmed in Cameron.

4: EDOC contract expires

After years of ineffectiveness alleged by multiple members of the Cameron City Council, the City of Cameron chose not to renew its contract with Economic Development of Cameron, a wing of the Cameron Area Chamber of Commerce. Instead, members of the city council expressed interest in using the $36,000 to fund now former EDOC Director Terry Rumery’s salary, they hope to fund paid position with Cameron Missouri Main Street, Inc., which would become eligible for multiple Main Street grants if it filled the paid position.

3: Shoot like a Girl, Patriot Ride raise more than $200,000 for vets

Although technically two stories, the intent behind both events served the same people - residents inside the Cameron Missouri Veterans Home. Both events raised money for the Cameron Veterans Assistance League, which provides quality of life improvements to CMVH residents.

2: Book debate briefly delayed by new policy with potential loophole

While recent moves by the Cameron R-1 School District officials sought to resolve the debate regarding removal of illicit material from school libraries, it may have in fact spurred it even further with all materials remaining on book shelves without restriction, so long as the student does not check the book out, which would automatically notify the parent.

1: MoDOT permanently closes Ensign Trace, McElwain Drive onramp

After decades of requesting MoDOT take action making Cameron’s most dangerous intersection safer, MoDOT finally took action after a two-car accident severely injured seven motorists. However, similar to the parable of the monkey’s paw, instead of making the intersection safer, MoDOT chose to close the intersection and further limit Cameron residents’ access to US 36 Highway.