TOWN HALL MEETING ON CITY HALL DECEMBER 16 AT 6 PM

TOWNHALL MEETING ON CITY HALL DECEMBER 16

CAMERON---City Manager Steve Rasmussen announced that a public forum townhall will be held on Monday December 16 at 6 PMto hear community input on directions to go with City Hall.

While the venue will be set shortly, marking the date on calendars is important for Cameron citizens with ideas, concerns, or questions about what comes next in the nearly six-month-old drama.

Rasmussen said that “all options are on the table” and that fact-finding from Cameron townspeople is an important process.

“We may get twenty ideas on what to do…”Rasmussen said. “and all of that is helpful and informative to the City Council in weighing options.”

Rasmussen said that Requests for Credentials are being/have been received from four engineering firms vying for the contract to take on City Hall’s restoration to a functioning city government building.