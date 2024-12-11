Town Hall meeting at YMCA monday decemeber 16

The Public is invited to a Town Hall Meeting Monday, December 16 for the purpose of hearing public input on options for the restoration of City Hall. The meeting will be held at the YMCA Theater beginning at 6:00 PM MONDAY.

CAMERON CITY COUNCIL

TOWN HALL MEETING

Cameron Regional YMCA – 1903 N. Walnut St.

6:00 p.m.

December 16, 2024

(Tentative Agenda)

The City of Cameron is inviting you to participate in an important Town Hall Meeting to discuss potential options for repairs to the City Hall building. Your input is vital in helping us make informed decisions that will benefit our community.

A. Introductions & Opening Comments – City Manager Rasmussen

B. Presentation on City Hall – City Inspector Michael Calderon

C. Public Comments & Discussion

D. Closing Comments from Council

The City of Cameron does not discriminate against

the physically or mentally impaired.

Dated: December 11, 2024

City Clerk Shellie J. Blades, CMC, MRCC, AMGI