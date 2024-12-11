Home / Home

Town Hall meeting at YMCA monday decemeber 16

Wed, 12/11/2024 - 11:02am admin
"The best ideas sometimes come from a person sitting in a diner and drawing a sketch on a napkin...Make sure you save your work."

The Public is invited to a Town Hall Meeting Monday, December 16 for the purpose of hearing public input on options for the restoration of City Hall.  The meeting will be held at the YMCA Theater beginning at 6:00 PM MONDAY.

 

 CAMERON CITY COUNCIL

 

TOWN HALL MEETING

Cameron Regional YMCA – 1903 N. Walnut St.

6:00 p.m.

December 16, 2024

(Tentative Agenda)

 

 

The City of Cameron is inviting you to participate in an important Town Hall Meeting to discuss potential options for repairs to the City Hall building. Your input is vital in helping us make informed decisions that will benefit our community.

 

A.   Introductions & Opening Comments – City Manager Rasmussen

 

B.    Presentation on City Hall – City Inspector Michael Calderon

 

C.    Public Comments & Discussion

 

D.   Closing Comments from Council       

 

 

 

The City of Cameron does not discriminate against

            the physically or mentally impaired.

 

 

 

Dated:  December 11, 2024                                                                            

 

City Clerk Shellie J. Blades, CMC, MRCC, AMGI

