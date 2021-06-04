Home / Home
The Cameron Municipal Band kicked off its summer concert series last Thursday at the Price Pavilion inside McCorkle Park.

A tradition restored

Fri, 06/04/2021 - 1:14pm admin
Cameron Municipal Band kicks off summer concert series
By: 
Jimmy Potts
"It’s almost a nostalgia kind of feeling. It’s familiar at this point … At first, I was a little nervous thinking I would forget everything. But then I picked it back up. It’s kind of like riding a bike,” Khayla Walton, Cameron Municipal Band musician.

The Cameron Municipal Band opened its summer concert series last Thursday with ‘Another Opening, Another Show’, featuring a smattering of marches as well as familiar favorites from stage and screen.

Last Thursday’s performance at the Price Pavilion inside McCorkle Park was the bands’ first outdoor performances since having to cancel the concert series last summer after multiple members contracted COVID-19.

“It’s so great. We were all excited. I was thinking about this all day long. Just getting everybody together, it felt like every musician hadn’t missed a beat. We just hope lots of people come out and see us this summer,” said Ann Goodwin-Clark, director of the Cameron Community Band.

