Treasure hunters find rare coins inside McCorkle Park

An impromptu trip on their way back from an event in Illinois yielded a hefty profit for treasure hunters from Miami, Okla. after they found two rare coins only hours into their stop in McCorkle Park.

After toiling for more than 15 minutes on a square-foot section in the southeast corner of McCorkle Park, doubt set in for Travis Williams as his handheld metal detector emitted a high hiss and questioned whether he found a precious metal or just a small vein of iron ore.

“Sometimes you just have to go with your gut. Sometimes, you have to be able to read the hole,” Williams said.

Williams focused on a tuft of grass and clotted soil, pressing his fingers until finding something solid, hard. Peeling away the grass and dirt, a dull metal glinted off the setting sun revealing an 1875 seated Lady Liberty quarter. It’s value online ranged from $25 to $265 depending on the coin’s condition. Considering use of McCorkle Park dates back to Cameron’s founding in 1855, Jonathan Jennings, who found a 1905 V nickel while hunting with Williams last Thursday, believes the coins found were just the tip of the iceberg.

“Without a doubt, there is probably more in here. It’s just about slowing down and making sure you here the deep stuff. A lot of times, people come and don’t keep their coil on the ground all the way. They swing too fast, and they’re not able to pick up the deep signals,” Jennings said.

Although just passing through, the pair did express interest in exploring the recently opened Cameron Community Park at Old Somerville. The recently opened $6.7 million sports complex sits atop Cameron’s original location. When railroad engineers found Somerville too steep to support the emerging Trans-Continental Railroad, the citizens of Somerville moved the upstart town and renamed it Cameron.

Although finding treasure is a benefit, for Jennings and Williams, treasure hunting is not just about finding precious metals. It’s about passing the time with friends, and seeing what turns up along the way.

“It’s a lot of fun putting a collection together. That’s my son over there. Eventually, it will all go to him,” Jennings said.

Click this link to watch the full interview with Williams and Jennings, along with some footage from their hunt inside McCorkle Park. http://mycameronnews.com/news/treasure-hunters-find-rare-coins-mccorkle-park