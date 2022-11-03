Trick or treat

Thousands of area children circled the Old School of Cameron parking lot for the third annual Old School of Cameron Trunk or Treat.

An earlier start to the 2022 Old School of Cameron Trunk or Treat resulted in a much shorter line than previous years but B.J. Reed, who assisted Old School of Cameron Director Denise Maddex in organizing the event, said the shorter lines did not mean fewer participants.

“Some people thought that it was going to be a little bit slower, because we got a little bit slower start at first,” said Reed, who estimated she served more than 1,200 kids. “… It was the same as we had last year. The difference was, last year, there were times when the line got really, really long. It went down Chestnut Street. This year, the line was more steady.”

Reed said the event’s success would not have been possible without the dozens of volunteers and venders handing out candy, hot dogs and toys. Although the Trunk or Treat is in the books, the holiday season is just getting underway for the Old School of Cameron. Reed said she and Maddex continue working on the Cameron Festival of Lights, which typically takes place the last week of November, just after Black Friday. Registration for Christmas floats is underway, which may be a bit different than previous iterations due this year’s Dr. Seuss theme.