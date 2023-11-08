Trick or treat events continue despite freezing temperatures

Dozens of area organizations came together to make sure Cameron kids had a bountiful Halloween despite temperatures dipping to below freezing Tuesday night.

Throughout the Nation’s Crossroads multiple venues provided indoor and outdoor trick or treating events.

“We really didn’t know how to plan, and didn’t make a decision until [Monday] morning. The 10-day weather forecast kept changing, so we didn’t know if we were getting snow, rain or whatever,” Old School of Cameron Event Organizer B.J. Reed said. “... People responded overwhelmingly. Most everybody that came through the line said thank you for moving it inside to the keep the kids warm. We were happy to do that.”

With the Old School of Cameron Trunk or Treat moving inside, event officials got started a little early. Over at the Cameron First Baptist Church, they got started a little early as well, but with the event wrapping up before sunset, the cold weather did not impact the more than 700 circling the parking lot.

“It’s great. It’s a little colder than last year, but we get to talk to a lot of our community members and get to see a lot of kids out. It’s a good, safe environment. We’re in a contained area, where we don’t really have to worry about cars,” CFBC Children’s Pastor Bryan Allen said.

Allen credited CFBC member and Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper Andy Henry for reaching out to the Cameron Police Department, the Cameron Ambulance District and various other first responders on hand giving out candy and tours of their vehicles. He also thanked the CFBC volunteers for braving the chilly weather so more than 700 kids could have a safe, and bountiful, Halloween.

“Andy usually does my head count. Andy Henry got all of the emergency vehicles that were here. [Scotty’s Towing] is here, we have a couple of troopers from highway patrol, Cameron PD, the fire department, the ambulance, they’re all here. We have a lot of church members that are here that volunteered their time and sat out in the cold to hand out candy, and we had candy donated by our church members,” Allen said.