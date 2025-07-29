Trump Executive Order on Homelessness and "Broken Windows" Applied to Cameron's Challenges

Trump E.O. and Broken Windows Theory Applied to Cameron’s Challenges

By Mark McLaughlin, Editor, Citizen-Observer

With Cameron perhaps within hours of naming a new City Manager, demolition crews descending on the downtown area to remove dilapidated and dangerous buildings, City Hall restoration nearing the end of Phase I, and the City budget process underway, there’s a renewed sense of optimism in the community that it has a chance to do something really special going forward.

Last week’s article on the situation of homelessness in the community and the beginning of that discussion was punctuated with City Council staff comments on the placement of enhanced surveillance and alarms in City Parks aimed at shutting down the vandalism and damage to public property caused by vagrants, and it is believed, younger Cameronites who have not reached full brain development yet, referencing “impulse control” as the issue at hand.

Vandalism is compounded by panhandling, camping out in the Parks, and in some cases, inside public park bathrooms by individuals without a place to go.

That issue has already led to one major property loss with the destruction of the Brightspeed Building June 18.

As noted in the previous article, City law enforcement and county and state social services organizations are limited somewhat to what they can do in alleviating the problem.

But perhaps, the President’s Executive Action last week may…we repeat, may, provide some relief to cities, metro-sized, and down-home size, in addressing the issue.

A Fox News report on the issue, authored by Peter Pinedo, shared the following:

“As part of his effort to "Make America Safe Again," President Donald Trump signed an executive order to allow cities and states to remove homeless people off the streets and into treatment centers.

Trump signed the order, "Ending Vagrancy and Restoring," Thursday afternoon.

The order states that the "number of individuals living on the streets in the United States on a single night during the last year of the Biden administration — 274,224 — was the highest ever recorded."

It directs Attorney General Pam Bondi to "reverse judicial precedents and end consent decrees" stopping or limiting cities and states from removing homeless individuals from the streets and moving them to treatment centers.

Though it is unclear how much money will be allocated to the effort, Trump’s order redirects federal funds to ensure that removed homeless individuals are sent to rehabilitation, treatment and other facilities.

Additionally, the order requires Bondi to partner with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to prioritize federal grants to cities and states that "enforce prohibitions on open illicit drug use, urban camping and loitering, and urban squatting, and track the location of sex offenders," according to USA Today.

The order also stipulates that discretionary grants for substance-use disorder prevention, treatment and recovery programs "do not fund drug injection sites or illicit drug use."

Following the report, details indicated that $60-million might be aimed at the effort with the goal being to identify and get services to people in need, but capable of caring for themselves, and identify individuals who require mental health services to get their lives back on track again.

Just the thought that there may be funding, and programming all cities…large and small, could tap into to get help on the problem is worthy of looking into, and Trump’s action certainly addresses a need that has already registered major property losses in the community.

A second process with plusses and minuses attached to it, may also lend some “juice” to this issue, among others.

The “Broken Windows Theory”, developed by James Q. Wilson and George L. Kelling posits that “visible signs of disorder and minor crimes in a community, like broken windows, graffiti, dilapidated buildings and public drinking or drug use, can create an environment that encourages more serious crime”.

The “core idea” is that visible signs of neglect and minor offenses signal a lack of social control and community concern, leading both residents and potential criminals to believe that an area is susceptible to further disorder and crime.

Continuing, “The broken window” serves as a visible symbol of neglect and disorder, indicating that the community is not invested in maintaining its environment and that rules are not being enforced.”

The central takeaway?

If one lives in a community where trash is strewn through the parks, windows in broken down buildings are broken, literally, or grass grows up over property at two to three feet with boarded up windows and doors, residents begin to care less, their properties also deteriorate, until the entire community begins to look like a bombed-out war scape.

As the Council moves forward and ahead with its planning, both the human problem of homelessness, vagrancy, and the more “structural” and “systemic” issue of a lack of code enforcement need to be addressed.

“We’re aware of the President’s action and we’re studying it.” Said Interim City Manager Dan Miller. “It’s a lot like what Governor Kehoe did with the ‘Blue Shield’ program in awarding cities $50,000 grants for equipment and needed supplies.”

“We are sensitive to the ‘human equation’ at work with people down on their luck. “ Miller said. “If this is an avenue to help, we’ll watch it and participate if we can.”

While both issues require money and attention, the recent hiring of Spencer Shaw and the search for a Deputy Building Inspector/Codes Officer indicate the City’s willingness to begin taking the issue of community blight seriously.

At least one Councilmember, Dr. Mark Carr, has made the issue a “top of mind” front and center priority, which he intends to push hard to get the town cleaned up.

“There are so many areas that need to be addressed such as the intersection of Grand and Walnut Street, Earls Park, all the dangerous and dilapidated residential structures with weeds growing up around them.” Carr said. “Cleaning up the city is a process, not just an “act”.

The idea of “broken windows” theory doesn’t just apply to crime. Enforcing the “little things” is like not letting your kids get away with things. That applies to boarded-up buildings downtown on the upper floors, and “Little Houses on the Serengeti” just blocks away from downtown that need to be either cleaned up or condemned.

They will push only as hard as they are allowed to push and get away with it. The “look-the-other-way” mindset is, if you hear our City Staff and Council speak about it, may be over.

The two issues ---code enforcement and vagrancy feed, one upon the other. A whole of City Government, with some help from the Feds may point the way to moving forward.