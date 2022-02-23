Trustees take steps to replace school SRO officer

Following the retirement of Cameron R-1 School District Special Resources Officer Scott Meyer, the board of education began the first steps in finding a replacement.

Matt Robinson, Cameron superintendent, hopes to have a new SRO in place by the end of the school year but does not believe the absence of an officer puts students in any immediate danger.

“We have a great relationship with [Cameron Police Department Chief Rick Bashor], the police department - all of them. I feel pretty confident, if we have a situation, we can call them,” Robinson said. “They know about situations ahead of time. They know something or hear about something. We have a police department a half mile away from all of our school buildings. That’s a major plus. We still keep our buildings safe and secure, always.”