TRYING TO ANSWER QUESTIONS ON PIPELINE…HOW DID WE GET HERE?

BY MARK MCLAUGHLIN

Editor, Citizen-Observer

Cameron---The Great Northwest Wholesale Water Commission pipeline, a 36-mile connection from St. Joe out and through Northwest Missouri, goes online soon.

When it does, Cameron residents and those outside the city limits and the Clinton County PWSD #3 will take 50% of their water from the pipeline, a requirement of the USDA for their approval of a $17-million dollar loan and $5-million dollar grant from 2013.

The original price tag on the pipeline, when presented to the Cameron City Council in 2013, was an estimated $24 to $29-million, funded primarily by the loan and secondarily by “junior bonds” sold under “Under Statute 393”, which allowed municipalities to join the Commission as “corporate entities”, without a vote of the people.

The interesting aspects of this plan include the following:

1 --- City voters voted down two ballot propositions to fund the pipeline, in the early 2000’s and another in 2012. Since Cameron had been involved in the initial 40-city coalition that envisioned the program, Councils between 2012 and 2018 kept Cameron’s “stake” in the plan alive until a way was found to get the pipeline done.

2 --- Construction on the pipeline began in earnest in 2021 when the City put out bids for the construction.

3 --- The $24-29-million pipeline price tag has ballooned to $44-plus million dollars, largely because of the legal costs, labor and supply delays made necessary by the inability to conclude obtaining a total of 166-easements from residents where the pipeline would cross their property.

Acquiring the easements was a slow early process with the first 40-coming fairly easily. City Manager Steve Rasmussen, made this project an almost daily, and certainly weekly part of City business, meeting with City staff on progress gained in getting agreements from those property owners.

When the process hopelessly bogged down, the City hired an outside consultant specializing in closing out these kinds of agreements with property owners until today, we are down to just a handful of holdouts, which required eminent domain filings and favorable findings from judges.

A series of “commissioners” were identified to go to the affected property areas, identify a “fair market value” for the property which judges have mostly agreed to.

Checks are sitting in the circuit court clerks office currently.

“The property owners have essentially exhausted their rights legally.” City Manager Rasmussen said,” it comes down to four pieces of property, a couple of sections at 1,300 feet, a couple of others at less, that are holding up completion.”

What’s probably generally not known, is that the sections in question require about thirty feet in width and the length of the section. When the trenches are dug, and the pipelines laid, the ground is restored to its original condition and goes directly back to the property owner.

No fuss, no muss.

So the problem has been that a lot of lines of pipeline have been surveyed, trenches dug, and then the builders come to the physical point of a section not yet under easement.

Every time equipment is mobilized to a location, that is a significant cost. Every time it has to start, stop, and start over again somewhere else, remobilization costs pile up.

That, the legal fees associated with it, the increase in both labor cost and materials since the start of construction have risen significantly, have been affected by a pandemic, a shaky economy, and the effects of inflation.

And that’s how you jump the price of the project from $29-million to $44-45 million in 4-years, and part of the reason for the City’s inability to tell the Council or community exactly how much the monthly payment will be on the loans, and why resident rates have skyrocketed in anticipation of servicing the debt.

Mayor Becky Curtis has never been a fan of how the City gradually went from one of 20 cities in on the plan, to just two now (Maysville, the other), on the hook for the cost.

“I didn’t like how it all came to pass,” Curtis said. “ I started going to meetings, taking notes and doing a lot of research on the pros and cons of it.”

Holding a degree in Finance, and working for many years as a paralegal before receiving the franchise for the Cameron Driver’s License Bureau, and her education and professional work taught her how to dig out information, make sense of it, and then make decisions as she joined the Council in 2018.

“I came on the Council and was promptly placed on the Commission.” She said. “I came to the conclusion that the Pipeline was going to happen, and as a City Officer, since it was inevitable that it would happen, I had to learn to get behind it.”

As city after city dropped out, the last and most recent being Stewartsville, at a buy-out of $120,000 from their city funds, Curtis knew that as tough as it was to swallow, that a couple of factors predicated moving forward.

“In our discussions, we came to the understanding that in the interest of future economic development, new business, industry and vendors would insist upon a certain water source.”

Curtis said. “The other issue that I’ve paid attention to over the last two decades has been that our four reservoirs are not water fed, either from a river or stream, or from underground sources.”

The current reservoirs are “watershed” reservoirs, requiring water treatment plants, sewer plants and solid waste removal issues to ensure clean water. Watershed reservoirs do not have an unlimited shelf life as they ultimately begin to “silt over” as they age.

“The Pipeline will have an important positive feature in that the water that comes to us is already treated.” Curtis said. “It simply hooks into our water mains, figuring adjustment of Psi levels to get it balanced and then can provide us the 50% of our clean water USDA requires us to provide.”

The pipeline will feature a 450,000 gallon underground storage tank and pumping station upgrades to make things come together as seamlessly as possible.

The membership agreement with Great Northwest is a simple “Take and Pay” arrangement where the City turns on the spigot, it begins to pay for it.

The final, “squishy” part of the agreement and all the negatives that have come with it, was “Under Statute 393” was pushed through by former Bethany legislator Casey Guernsey, and it represented one of those decisions by state government that provide mandates to City and County governments and tie their hands, in this case, into accepting a project and committing to paying for it that the voters didn’t want.

“This is the hardest part of this to me.” Curtis said. “As much as I didn’t like this, didn’t support it, and challenged people on it, I couldn’t be a “fifth column” and try to destroy it.”

In effect, the City was in.

All the positive reasons that exist for being a part of the Commission, a water source unreliant on drought or flood, and the “fallback” for a reservoir system that within twenty to twenty-five years, will not be safe enough to drink from.

The big negatives, the cost overruns, the decisions not to incrementally raise the water rates over the last dozen years, necessitating a soul-crushing 85% increase, and inability to get the legal clearances to lay the pipeline when begun, add to the frustrations of Cameron residents.

More to come on this as we learn of it.